Bus tour enthusiasts eager to see return of vacations

Vivian Purvis is itching to travel.

So are Bob and Ann Pearl, Dee Gregg, Barbara Roberts and Judi Ehrhardt. They were among about 100 Land Cruise faithful who gathered in a Park West Shopping Center parking lot Saturday to indulge in ice cream and get an update on when the local bus travel company will hit the road.

The coronavirus pandemic has made it unsafe to gather in large groups, including riding for hours in motor coaches filled to capacity.

But that hasn't dampened customers' desire to tour Gettysburg's battlefields, view New England's fall foliage and experience Nashville, Tennessee's Christmas pageantry.

“I told them, when the first bus leaves, I'll be on it,” Purvis said. “This is a wonderful outfit run by wonderful people.”

Merrill Phillips, Land Cruise's co-owner and “captain,” ran through a partial list of the summer trips, which were planned more than a year ahead.

A four-day wine tour of New York's Finger Lakes region? “No go,” he said in a microphone.

Phillips deemed one formerly planned destination as being “too far” and said another doesn't want visitors just yet. And Washington, D.C.? “I don't have the stomach to take you guys there,” he said.

The travel company plans to shove off July 13 on a four-day trip bound for a Mississippi riverboat, it's first outing of the year. Phillips will carefully evaluate that excursion, which will fill the bus to about half capacity.

“We might go on the first trip, come back and pause,” he said. “Or we might go on the first three trips and then hit pause.”

After addressing the crowd, Phillips said the business had been very strong before COVID-19. Now, he said, “we spend all our time refunding money.”

The fact that Land Cruise is in a position to refund money reflects its relative financial strength. Some competitors have gone out of business and were unable to issue refunds, he said.

Phillips, who has worked in the travel industry 20 years, said various restaurants and other destinations he's returned to time and again have closed for good.

“The travel industry is decimated,” he said. “It's completely unplugged.”

Survey results released last week by the American Hotel & Lodging Association found that “only 44% of Americans are planning overnight vacation or leisure travel in 2020.” That compares to about 70% who would travel in a typical year, the industry organization said.

“We think we can do it safely,” Phillips said. “And if we can't, we're honest enough to say so.”

Ehrhardt, who has taken more than 60 trips with Phillips, isn't going to let the threat of contracting coronavirus keep her from traveling.

“I'm OK with it, I think, especially if I'm going with somebody like Land Cruise,” the Fort Wayne woman said.

Gregg, a Warsaw woman who has taken 23 trips with the company, said that if the safety measures are up to Phillips' standards, she's sure they'll meet hers.

Roberts, a Plymouth woman who has been on 21 Land Cruise journeys, agreed she'd feel safe to go.

“I think because we know a lot of the people and they won't do anything stupid,” she said. “And Merrill won't do anything stupid.”

The Pearls, who have taken nine trips, are concerned about the confined space on a tour bus, but the couple are moving to Florida soon so don't expect to take another Land Cruise until next summer. Bob Pearl hopes a coronavirus vaccine will be available by then.

Ann Pearl loves how much Phillips packs into his itineraries. “He has everything planned to the nth degree,” she said. “You don't waste any time.”

And she adores her fellow travelers, including Purvis. The Pearls were among four busloads of travelers who went to French Lick in November to celebrate Purvis' 100th birthday with a trip that included singing and dancing.

Purvis, who lives in Lutheran Life Villages, typically takes three to five Land Cruise trips each year. During more than 60 trips, she has cultivated friendships, including one with Roberts, by teaching them to play cards.

“This (event) today,” Phillips said, “people just wanted to see their friends.”

Although the crowd's average age was probably early 70s, most who attended the ice cream social Saturday didn't wear face masks. Phillips offered his theory, which is based on his clients seeing many friends and family members die.

“They think, 'Doggone it, I'm going to live my life,'” he said.

