Commercial space a tougher sell

The commercial real estate market is bracing for turbulence.

Industry experts anticipate several factors will affect demand for office and retail space after the coronavirus clouds clear and the national and local economies navigate an unfamiliar landscape.

What they don't agree on is which influences will weigh more heavily.

Predictions call for more employers to embrace remote working, leading to reduced need for office space. But companies that return to shared offices might need more square footage to help workers maintain a 6-foot distance. As for retail, COVID-19 seems to be turbocharging existing trends, sending more shoppers to websites than storefronts.

Fort Wayne's downtown building boom has been fueled by increasing local demand for commercial and residential space. What seemed like a sound venture just a few months ago might become a victim of bad timing if demand plunges. Occupancy rates over the coming decade will determine how those investments – and the people who made them – fare.

RCLCO Real Estate Advisors, a Los Angeles-based firm, last week released its Mid-Year 2020 Sentiment Survey of industry insiders. They believe the office sector is “just hitting the bottom” of the demand cycle and will “remain at the bottom into the next 12 months as the economy struggles to get completely back to work.”

Overall retail demand, the survey found, “continues to struggle” and is expected to remain at the bottom into next year.

Striking new deal

Indranil Ghosh is a London-based author and former executive with Bridgewater Associates and McKinsey & Co. who closely follows U.S. and international commercial real estate markets.

The CEO and founder of consulting firm Tiger Hill Capital said the COVID-19 pandemic is considered the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression – worse than World War II. And that doesn't factor in a possible second wave of infections, he said. It assumes a slow, steady recovery with travel and other activities resuming in the third and fourth quarters.

“It's quite possible we'll be living in this sort of zombie economy zone for a while,” Ghosh said during a phone interview.

Many companies will allow employees to continue working from home – even those that rejected remote work before the pandemic forced them to allow that, he said.

“To make sure people are being productive, you don't need to have them in the office at all,” he said, adding that technology makes monitoring workers easy.

That would reduce their need for space.

“I think leases will get renegotiated, frankly,” Ghosh said, before suggesting what those conversations might sound like: “'We're about to go out of business. Either you're going to lose us and not be able to replace us, or you'll have us – but in a smaller space.'

“Real estate professionals will take that deal any day,” he said.

It remains uncertain how many employers will embrace remote work.

Familiar ways of doing business can be hard to shake, as noted by the head of The Counselors of Real Estate, a 1,000-member organization that last month released its 2020-21 Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate.

The professional group has several members in Indiana but none in the state's northeast region.

Michel Couillard, the organization's Montreal-based global chairman, described the challenges facing the economy and real estate industry as “deep and persistent.” Real estate is a lagging indicator of economic recovery, he said.

“Demand will be defined by the extent to which this crisis leads us to abandon old habits and adopt new ones,” he said in a news release about the report.

Steve Zacher, president and managing broker of The Zacher Co., knows the Fort Wayne market and its players, who might not follow trends in other areas.

“A lot of people have talked about how they expect there will be less need for space because more people will work from home, but I haven't seen a company implement that,” he said during a phone interview.

Another expected trend is that offices will need to put more distance between workers, which would force companies to lease even more square footage, he said.

“So you have one force pulling against the other,” Zacher said, “and I don't know which way it will balance out.”

More than half – 58% – of those who participated in the RCLCO commercial real estate survey think demand for Class A office space is in either early downturn or full downturn in the business cycle.

It's uncertain how long a downturn might last before demand hits bottom and starts to enter early recovery.

Money to spend

Life will probably change for workers who return to offices, but Ghosh doesn't expect employers will lease more space. He thinks they will step up cleaning, upgrade air filtration systems and invest in electronic employee badges that will allow officials to do contact tracing after an employee tests positive for coronavirus.

“It will become socially unacceptable to not take contagion protection seriously,” he said.

The Counselors of Real Estate agree.

“COVID-19 has stressed the use, location, mechanical infrastructure and interior configuration of commercial buildings,” the organization said in its report. “ A new focus is being placed on the health of building occupants – from building entry and vertical transit to improvement of indoor air quality, including the reduction of transmission threats of airborne particulates.”

If companies cut their leasing spending by occupying smaller spaces, they could allocate those dollars to other budget categories, Ghosh said. In addition to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, he expects they will spend more on product design, marketing and efforts to make products more inexpensively and meeting new, emerging needs.

Manufacturers will invest in more automation, Ghosh said. “They will need to reexamine how they make stuff.”

Six months ago, many employers' biggest challenge was a lack of available qualified workers. With widespread job losses connected to coronavirus-related bankruptcies, bringing down the unemployment rate is a priority.

Ghosh sees it as a shared mission necessary to boost the economy.

“There will be a big, societal imperative to keep people employed,” he said.

If people don't have jobs, they can't afford to buy things, Ghosh added. If store shelves are empty, consumers who are working won't have anything to spend their wages on.

Retail outlook

Whether those are actual store shelves or virtual inventories is another issue. Ghosh expects the retail real estate market to go limp as a cooked noodle.

“It's just too easy to do online retail,” he said.

RCLCO said in a news release that “retail is in a serious downturn and still headed lower,” although certain subcategories of retail real estate are in more dire straits than others.

“The grocery-anchored community center segment has fared the best of any retail segment,” according to survey respondents, who pointed to secondary regional malls as being “in the worst shape among shopping center types.”

The National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries reported that retail rent collections in June were below 60%, the lowest of any commercial real estate sector.

Ghosh predicted numerous retailers won't survive the pandemic-driven shutdown. Those that do will see less need for brick-and-mortar locations, he said.

Online shopping saves so much time – except when it comes to fruit, Ghosh said. He's fussy about his fruit and prefers to select his own apples.

Personal services are also ripe for a significant change, he said.

Ghosh expects grooming – both human and pet – will move primarily to mobile salons, reducing the need for leased space.

Again, Zacher knows local practices don't necessarily fall in line with broader trends.

“We've all read about the store closings, mostly national chains,” he said. “You always want to separate the national trend from the local trend.”

It's still uncertain how many local retailers will rebound from weeks of being closed and possibly months of reduced sales because shoppers are reluctant to venture out into public during a pandemic.

'A lifestyle town'

Ghosh agrees Fort Wayne might run counter to larger cities.

“From a real estate standpoint, you need much less of this centralized, urban center framework,” he said, referring to a world with more remote workers.

People living in large cities will be attracted to life in small towns and urban centers, he said.

Ghosh has never been to Fort Wayne, but after finding it on a map, said the city has a lot going for it because of being within three hours of five major cities: Indianapolis; Chicago; Detroit; Cleveland; and Columbus, Ohio.

“You're extremely well-placed,” he added.

Assuming Fort Wayne has quality health care providers, parks and family-friendly activities, Ghosh said, the community could attract remote workers now living in larger, surrounding cities.

“It's what you call a lifestyle town,” he said, adding that the Summit City can market itself that way.

Whether northeast Indiana receives an influx of new residents remains to be seen.

Zacher isn't comfortable making predictions about the commercial real estate market's strength six months or a year from now.

“I still feel like, overall, we just don't know yet.”

