Community gathers to celebrate WWII veteran

An assortment of vehicles – at least 40 motorcycles, more than a dozen Jeeps, four tow trucks, several Dodges and some emergency vehicles – gathered Sunday afternoon at South Side High School to participate in a parade celebrating one person.

That person, World War II veteran Lester Carey, sat about two miles away at a Foster Park pavilion as his family and friends gathered for his 100th birthday.

Carey, who officially becomes a centenarian Thursday, had tears in his eyes as well-wishers motored by and servicemen approached the pavilion, his daughters said.

Carey described the spectacle as "the biggest surprise I've ever had."

His family knew they had to do something special for the milestone birthday, said Janean Fisher, one of his four daughters.

"You don't make it to 100 every day," said Renna Rinehart, the oldest daughter.

Fisher credited one of her sons-in-law for initiating the parade. The turnout far exceeded her expectations of 15 to 20 cars, she said, adding she was "just totally blown away."

Frank Conner of Freedom Riders Chapter 1 helped organize the effort, and he wasn't sure how many people would be available given the short notice, about two weeks.

As he stood in the South Side parking lot, Conner estimated a turnout of 300 people.

Some gave Carey gifts, including handwritten happy birthday signs from children and a framed U.S. flag with this note: "On behalf of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 14-6, we thank you for your service and wish you a happy birthday!"

"I think he was overwhelmed," daughter Pam Barcalow said.

"In a good way," Fisher added.

