Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Artlink reception to be online only

Artlink announced Saturday that this year's opening reception for the 42nd annual Members' Exhibition will be an online-only celebration.

A Facebook live tour and award announcement is at 5 p.m. Thursday. The gallery will remain closed to the public Thursday so staff can conduct the online event.

Stone's Trace cancels events

The 2020 Stone's Trace Pioneer Festival and Regulators Rendezvous, scheduled for Sept. 12-13, in Ligonier has been canceled, the Stone's Trace Historical Society announced Saturday.

In addition, the Oct. 24-25 Five Medals at the Trace, a new event for the historic site, will also be canceled. Check Facebook or www.stonestrace.com for continuing information for the coming year.

– Journal Gazette