Crowds, vets get long-awaited parade

Waiting six weeks didn't dim the determination of the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations to honor those who have worn the uniform.

When the group's Memorial Day parade was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic, members promptly committed to making the march up Parnell Avenue to Memorial Coliseum on Independence Day.

Mary Alice Grant, a member of American Legion Post 82, participated in Saturday's parade by riding on the back of a flag-festooned pickup truck with a fellow veteran.

The oldest of 11 children served as a personnel clerk in Germany during the Vietnam era.

“I always wanted to be in the Army. I always wanted to serve my country,” said Grant, whose father served in the Army in Korea.

“I think that America, as a whole, is grateful to the veterans for having the freedoms we have,” the Warren woman added.

About 40 entries joined in the Fourth of July parade, including a red 1940 International D-2 pickup driven by David Bradfield of Fort Wayne and a 1959 fire truck driven by the Poe Volunteer Fire Department. The Mizpah Shriners of Fort Wayne drove Corvettes and one-passenger racing cars,

And, of course, clowns.

Dale Wilkinson was among the volunteers who kept the parade's participants in line – literally and figuratively.

As a Marine Corps veteran who spent almost 13 months in Vietnam, Wilkinson was wounded nine times with shrapnel before being sent home. He recalled being spit on in the Los Angeles airport after his return stateside.

Wilkinson, 71, does his part to heal old wounds by approaching veterans and thanking them for their service. He also has accompanied older veterans 17 times on Honor Flights to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C., and has committed to helping raise money to install a 360-foot-long replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall at the local Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O'Day Road.

Saturday morning's event was anything but somber, however. The marchers included at least one group full of youthful exuberance.

Sabrina Dombrowski and Rayna Hettinger were standing in the shade, waiting for their turn to join the parade.

They were among half a dozen teens idly fidgeting with gold and white flags.

“We're actors and actresses,” Dombrowski said, adding they represented Windsong Pictures, a local movie organization.

“I've done many worse things in 90-degree weather,” the 15-year-old said, leaving what those things were to the imagination.

Hettinger, 14, also was philosophical about the heat: “All you can do is just push through it.”

sslater@jg.net