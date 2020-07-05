Day cares putting grants to good use

Day cares and early childhood education providers are moving slowly toward recovering from the pandemic that shrunk enrollment and sapped profits.

Facilities in Fort Wayne and across the state experienced an exodus of children beginning in March, when Indiana saw its first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Many providers remained open because they were deemed essential businesses and have since seen a trickle of children back through their doors as operators continue safety precautions including disinfecting classrooms, toys and educational materials.

Indiana was scheduled to move from Stage 4 to Stage 5 of its reopeoning, or Back on Track plan, Saturday. But Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced a Stage 4.5 – a precautionary transition, based on what he called a “slight uptick” in cases and growing concern in other states about more significant increases.

For day cares and similar providers, part of their recovery is financial help from philanthropic groups such as the Lilly Endowment and Early Learning Indiana, a nonprofit based in Indianapolis that focuses on early childhood education. The organizations partnered in May to create a $15 million Come Back Stronger grant fund aimed at allowing providers to reopen or stay open.

About $8.9 million has been handed out to 641 providers across the state. Northeast Indiana providers have received $664,500, and more than half – $393,500 – went to facilities in Allen County, said Jennifer Erbacher, an Early Learning Indiana spokeswoman.

At least 25 providers in Fort Wayne received grants, which can be used for various expenses, including staff and purchasing equipment.

As Indiana continues its phased reopening plan, that could mean more children make their way back to day cares as parents leave quarantine to return to work.

“The pandemic has shone a light on the critical role early care and education providers play in our society,” Early Learning Indiana President and CEO Maureen Weber said in a statement. “It's estimated that nearly one-third of our state's child care providers made the difficult decision to close their doors when the pandemic first hit. Now as many of them re-open to serve families who need quality care in order to go back to work, safety is of utmost importance. We're excited to see how providers use their grants to increase health and safety measures and expand to serve more families who need care.”

One of those that faced difficulties shortly after confirmed cases of COVID-19 began to rise in March was Crescent Avenue Weekday School, which serves children age 2 to 12 near Lakeside Park in Fort Wayne.

“We stayed working,” said Cathy Woods, assistant director. “Our numbers dropped down to about 20 kids. Some of our numbers are coming back up.”

Enrollment at the school had been about 130, she said, and is at about 60 to 70 children now. Woods said her facility received a $27,500 grant.

The money will be used to replace equipment such as air conditioners and new carpeting.

“We're (also) working on getting a thermometer for each room,” Woods said. “Right now, (children are) coming into the office to be checked.”

Nelle Brien is a district manager for Learning Care Group, the company that operates La Petite Academy on Engle Road. She said the pandemic prompted operational changes ranging from outdoor drop-off and pickup for students to staff being required to wear masks.

Parents aren't allowed in classrooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and there now are daily temperature checks for children and workers, Brien said.

“We don't see an end in sight for those processes,” she said last week.

Brien said La Petite was notified it will receive a $27,500 grant. It will be spent on items such as scissors and sets of crayons to ensure each child does not have to share with classmates.

“We had to take away anything that wasn't easily sanitized,” she said.

Applications for grant funding still are available on the Early Learning Indiana website, and Erbacher said they will be accepted until funding is gone.

Judy Highfill, who owns Lindenwood Preschool, said she is glad she applied. Her small, home-based pre-school serves children ages 3 to 5.

Lindenwood received a $2,000 grant that will be used to provide learning materials for children.

“Some (children) have returned, some have not. COVID put a stop to everything,” Highfill said. “I'm confident the numbers will pick up. I think it has everything to do with parents' comfort level.”

mleblanc@jg.net