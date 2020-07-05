'Exactly what these kids need'

The words lingered from the moment Nygel Simms' mother said them: “Don't ever let someone tell you there's something you can't do.”

Simms was 6 years old. He was trying to open a jar and his mother's face flushed with disappointment when Simms said he could not do it. Simms said his mother used that as an opportunity to teach him to walk in confidence but with a spirit of humility.

Now, 22 years later, Simms said his mom's words still resonate.

His mother knew, Simms said, he would encounter challenges that would make him feel unheard, unseen, and inferior – because he is Black. She taught him not to allow his feelings and emotions to dictate him but to live by principles and God's word.

The confidence she instilled in him strengthened his work ethic and the all-in mentality that opened doors throughout his life.

Simms is regional director at the Youth for Christ chapter of Northern Indiana, a nonprofit organization that helps develop children ages 11-19 as leaders. City Life, a ministry of Youth for Christ that focuses on urban, underresourced communities, is one of the primary ministries Simms oversees.

In recent months, Simms' public profile has increased partly through social media as he has hosted or participated in discussions via Zoom that have been broadcast live through Facebook. The topics have ranged from the impact of COVID-19 and issues relating to racial injustice.

Simms' City Life office is surrounded by photographs of students. He fondly recalls each child by name and their story, as the photos are on both sides of the large, all-capital word “HOPE” that is the focal point of the room.

As Youth for Christ's regional director, each day is different for Simms. He may find himself meeting with community members, working with staff, or talking to local businesses and organizations about issues young people in southeast Fort Wayne face. Simms also helps teens and their families, connecting them to community resources, and raises funds to support the ministry.

After conversations with others in early April about the coronavirus pandemic, Simms said he began asking friends who work in various sectors to join Zoom sessions, using the virtual conferencing platform to discuss issues including basic health and safety, financial literacy, education, and spiritual and moral literacy.

He initially began posting the sessions to his personal Facebook account but decided they would have a broader reach if posted by one of his key community partners, Fort Wayne United, a mayoral initiative designed to enhance opportunities and equity in the southeast community.

Two months after Simms began posting those conversations, he was asked to be a speaker for a panel hosted by GLS & Beyond, a local entity connected with the Global Leadership Summit that focused on enhancing leadership in Fort Wayne. The GLS & Beyond conversation focused on racism and prejudice.

Simms' early life propelled him toward success. He was raised in Waycross, Georgia, a city of about 16,503, in the early 1990s, primarily by his mother and grandmother. They worked to ensure Simms and his two older brothers had a life of promise and potential. Even though he was the youngest, Simms said he still felt the instinctive need to protect his mom, earning the nickname “little shadow” for never leaving her side.

Simms describes his family as working hard to make their $375 rent each month, but providing a home life rich in civic literacy, values, health and safety.

Most days his mother would wake up at 5 a.m. to help her children get ready for the day. She would care for her elderly grandmother, work an 8 a.m.-to -5 p.m. shift, help her children with homework, plan a family Bible study, prepare dinner, and get the children ready for bed – at times while working an additional part-time job.

“I can only imagine how tiresome that is,” Simms said.

After graduating high school, Simms went to Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida, to study psychology.

A customer at McDonald's, where he worked part time, noticed his pleasant demeanor and offered him the opportunity to work for her at Organizing for America. The organization was a community project of the Democratic National Committee, dedicated to campaigning for former President Barack Obama's reelection.

Simms jumped at the chance. While working for Organizing America, he traveled to numerous cities in the Florida Panhandle and he was able to attend Obama's second inaugural ball at the Washington Convention Center. Simms recalls being among about 20 people Obama spoke to later that night, emphasizing that long after he left the office of president the people in that room would be responsible to be world-changers.

“As a leader, he made it bigger than himself,” said Simms, who moved to Fort Wayne in 2013. He became acquainted with the city and some of its churches after helping a friend move from Indianapolis to Fort Wayne.

Simms' connection to Youth for Christ started small and grew. After initially committing to volunteer at City Life once a week, he found himself increasing his hours.

Chip Clark was director at the time and noticed Simms' rapport with youth. Clark took Simms on a walk to the “Give Life to their Story Wall” located within the City Life center.

As Simms took in the 150 names and dates that lined the walls, Clark explained that each name represented a victim of homicide in their community, often the result of a trivial issue. Clark said he hoped Simms would create a new wall with new faces, but one dedicated to successful contributors to their community. A wall of hope.

In that moment, Clark asked whether Simms would be interested in taking over his role as director of City Life, which would progress into his current position as regional director of Youth for Christ.

“You're exactly what these kids need,” Clark said to Simms, whom he mentored. “Nygel quickly caught the hearts of the kids and grabbed a hold of the vision that had already been established.”

Simms said his priority is encouraging and maximizing the potential of children like the ones represented in the photographs in his office. He tries to guide those who are simply trying to make it through the day by “visioning for them until they can vision for themselves.”

Simms defines leadership as “starting with yourself, knowing your God-given role in life and fully maximizing that role to serve others.”

He is using his voice not just to encourage youth, but to address what he considers “three pandemics” in the Fort Wayne community: COVID-19, racism, and how mental health affects the two.

Through hosting forums, Simms said he has been able to focus on the lingering issues that require change.

“We have to acknowledge that systemic racism has been baked into the foundation of our nation.” Simms said. “The challenge is, it's impossible to take ingredients out of an already baked cake. But after we acknowledge it, we have to do something. When we know better, we must do better.”

Simms recalls personal encounters of racism beginning as early as sixth grade when a classroom-crush rejected him with tear-filled eyes due to her parents' belief that relationships outside of your own race are considered to be a sin in God's eyes.

“Knowing that we are all created in God's image and likeness,” Simms said, “If I reject someone's exterior image: I reject God.”

The long history of racism is still evident today, Simms said, including through judicial injustices, economic inequalities, disparities in the workplace, churches and health care systems. But he's optimistic about change.

Simms emphasizes that influence is not dependent on career or position. He refers to aspirational leaders as “dimentionalists” – people who see beyond the current times and create lasting change.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a dimensionalist,” Simms said. “He did what was right in the eyes of God, not in the eyes of man. He did what was effective, not popular. Dimentionalistis make decisions that won't just impact today, but serve others 100 years from now.”

Along with his leadership with Youth for Christ, Simms is a member of several Fort Wayne committees, including Public Art, Community Schools Youth Coalition, South Side High School STEAM, Fort Wayne United, and Great Kids Make Great Communities.

Simms said young people are the ones adults should be investing in most, not overlooking.

“I believe our kids are our greatest assets,” he said. “If they don't have access to consistent health insurance, the best education, financial literacy. ... If they can overcome the obstacles in their lives and still thrive, persevere, and have resilience ... these are the kind of leaders for the issues we're going through today.

“The character of these kids is impeccable. You give them the resources, they'll knock it out of the park. Look what they do with the limited resources they have,” Simms said.

Andy Binkley, chairman of the Northern Indiana Youth for Christ Board, the largest chapter in the country, said he quickly recognized Simms' potential.

“What I appreciate about Nygel is he's an in-the-trenches guy. He operates with a sense of urgency,” Binkley said.

Binkley recalls advising Simms on the importance of showing vulnerability during these times.

“Don't just tell us the wins, Binkley said, “but where are the losses, too?”

Mark Robison is president and chairman of Brotherhood Mutual, a foundation sponsor of Youth for Christ. He said Simms has an ability to unify diverse groups.

“Nygel is a really good uniter,” Robison said. “He's helping to bridge the conversation. I think that will be great for our community and I think he's going to rise to pretty significant levels.”