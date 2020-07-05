Signage on trail details highlights

Fort Wayne's Pufferbelly Trail users may find it easier to navigate thanks to 23 wayfinding signs placed between Washington Center and Carroll roads.

City officials are asking residents for feedback regarding the signs, which direct users to attractions, businesses and other destinations along the trail.

Residents can email their thoughts to greenways@cityoffortwayne.org.

The section of the Pufferbelly Trail where signs were placed is part of the larger Poka-Bache Connector. Once complete, that 82-mile trail will connect Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton.

The Poka-Bache Connector will connect four counties with a combined population of more than 485,000 people. About 34.3 miles of the Poka-Bache trail is complete.

About 3.58 miles of trails will be constructed this year throughout Fort Wayne, said Frank Suarez, Public Works spokesman.

Wayfinding signs were put up last month as part of a pilot program involving the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council and the city of Fort Wayne, Dawn Ritchie, Fort Wayne's greenways manager, said in an interview last week.

“Wayfinding is important because trail users need to know what destinations are near the trail so they can have access to those destinations,” she said. Many residents use the trail network not just for exercise and recreation, but as a means of transportation.

The signage initiative was led and funded by the Regional Coordinating Council as a part of a larger goal to grow and market the trail network throughout northeast Indiana's 11-county region.

“There are so many wonderful opportunities for that connectivity. Having this branding and wayfinding system will really help,” Ritchie said.

The wayfinding program is expected to eventually expand to other Fort Wayne and Allen County trails.

Ritchie said the regional council bought equipment necessary for the city's Traffic Operations Department to print the signage, which means other northeast Indiana communities can ask for their own trail signs.

“As long as (the requesting) community pays for the materials, we'll print it for them,” she said.

Fewer renovations for alleys this year

The COVID-19 pandemic's lasting impact on Fort Wayne's tax revenue is not yet fully known, but shortfalls in gasoline tax revenues and delays in local income tax payments mean crews will be able to tackle fewer alley improvement projects this summer, Public Works Director Shan Gunawardena said during an interview last week.

“We won't be able to do the three to five miles we've been doing the past few years,” he said, noting that the Public Works division has identified alleys in the Pettit-Rudisill and Spy Run neighborhoods that need immediate attention.

Right now, Gunawardena said Public Works plans to spend about $300,000 in local income tax funds earmarked for alley improvements this construction season.

An additional $500,000, originally intended for the city's older brick streets, will be used to address brick alleys in the West Central and Hoagland Masterson neighborhoods.

“Brick alleys are far worse than the brick streets we have,” Gunawardena said.

Indiana residents were granted an extension on their income tax payments until July 15, Suarez said, adding that as those funds come in, the city will apply them as necessary.

“We will probably still have more announcements of other projects (later in the season), but we're still in a wait-and-see pattern for additional projects,” Suarez said.

Once Indiana's stay-at-home order took effect in mid-March, gasoline sales dropped, reducing the amount of tax revenue collected by the city by about 30%, Gunawardena added.

“April was probably the worst month for travel,” he said. “May and June have seen increases in travel, so we expect those revenues to be better.”

On the positive side, Gunawardena said, some project bids have come in under the engineer's estimates, meaning the city is getting “more for our dollar than we did in previous years.”

That's due to a lack of private and public sector construction work, which has forced contractors to be more competitive, he said.

Additionally, the city has purchased a new milling machine for use when resurfacing asphalt streets. Milling, which takes the top layer of asphalt off the roadway to prepare for resurfacing, was previously contracted out at the expense of time and money, Gunawardena said.

“It gives us more flexibility and we can probably do more streets this way,” he said, adding that crews working in Seven Oaks Neighborhood have already begun using the equipment.

Hobson to get new sidewalks

Starting Tuesday, the center lanes in both directions on Hobson Road in Fort Wayne will close to traffic as crews begin a road diet project, Public Works officials announced last week.

An increase in pedestrian traffic, coupled with a decrease in vehicular traffic means crews will install new sidewalks on both sides of Hobson Road, where none exist currently. To do that, Hobson Road will be reduced from four travel lanes to three, with a center lane designated for turning vehicles.

Officials say as alternative routes have expanded in the area causing a more than 25% decline over 20 years in motor vehicle traffic on Hobson Road. In 1998, 15,900 vehicles traveled Hobson between Stellhorn Road and Coliseum Boulevard each day. By 2018, that number dropped to 11,850.

Construction will also include stormwater improvements, new curbs and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps. Traffic signal improvements, landscaping and tree enhancements are also part of the project.

Construction is expected to finish in late November, with final restoration, including landscaping, expected by July 2021.

Reader questions

Q. A few years ago, the intersection of Getz Road, Jefferson Boulevard and Covington Road was reworked. Since they made the changes, traffic driving east on Jefferson often can't turn left onto Getz on the turn arrow because traffic is backed up from the Getz/Covington light. Couldn't that light be coordinated so traffic could take advantage of the turn arrow from Jefferson on to Getz? – Susan M.

A. The city has reviewed that intersection and determined the signals are coordinated, Traffic Engineer Kyle Winling said, adding the turn in question “is complicated by the fact that Getz Road northbound narrows down to one lane heading toward Illinois Road.” However, changing the signal timing will impact other signals down the line.

“Traffic engineering will continue to review the intersection to determine if improvements can be made,” Winling said.

Q. On Hadley, just south off of Illinois Road, they have installed a raised crosswalk, possibly to allow wheelchair access from the apartments to get to the other side of Hadley. I've never seen anyone need that access in all the years I've driven that road. The problem is that it's raised and if someone misses seeing it, they're in trouble and going to incur some damage to the underside of their vehicle. – Bill O.

A. Hadley Road, just south of Illinois Road, widens with turn lanes for businesses and a large apartment complex, City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said.

The area in question is what is known as a pedestrian refuge, which improves safety by creating a two-stage pedestrian crossing.

“The refuge area allows pedestrians on the east side of Hadley to cross part way, and then when there's a gap in the second lane of traffic, to cross and connect to the new sidewalk built this year on the west side of the road,” Zaharako said. “The sidewalk connects to the trail on Illinois Road, giving safer access for pedestrians at an intersection that has more than 35,000 vehicles per day.”

Road Sage is a monthly column. Dave Gong, The Journal Gazette's local government reporter, provides updates on public works projects in the Fort Wayne area. Submit a question by emailing roadsage@jg.net or tweeting @JGRoadSage.