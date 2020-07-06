27 cases reported in Allen; no deaths

Coronavirus cases continued to rise Sunday in Allen County and across Indiana.

State and local health departments reported increases in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Twenty-seven new local cases were confirmed by the Allen County Department of Health, and no new deaths were reported. The county has confirmed 2,790 cases of the disease.

Officials say 129 Allen County residents have been killed by COVID-19.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported six new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,500. The number of confirmed cases in the state grew by 596.

“That brings to 48,008 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total,” the state agency said in a news release. “Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of (Sunday), nearly 42% of ICU beds and 84% of ventilators are available.”

Allen County's death toll ranks third among Indiana counties for patients who died from COVID-19 since the first cases were reported in March.

Marion County, with 683 deaths, is first. Lake County is second, with 242 deaths.

Allen County ranks fourth among counties in terms of total numbers of confirmed case. Marion, Lake and Elkhart counties each had more confirmed cases, as of Sunday.