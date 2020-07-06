First caucus vote ends in three-way tie for County Council seat

The first ballot of a caucus to select a new Allen County Council member ended in a three-way tie tonight.

Fort Wayne attorney Apryl Elizabeth Underwood, Realtor Chris Spurr and military veteran Emery McClendon each received six votes in the gathering Allen County Republican Party committeemen.

They are vying for the 4th district seat vacated by Larry Brown. Brown resigned under pressure from his remarks disparaging Fort Wayne protesters near the end of a June 18 council meeting. The protests came in the aftermath of the death of a Black man, George Floyd, while in Minneapolis police custody.

The rules call for the winner to receive at least 51% of the votes. Typically, if a candidate doesn't receive a majority, the last-place finisher is dropped from the ballot and a second vote is taken.

In this case, no one was dropped and organizers were apparently hoping that at least one person would change their vote in a second round.

