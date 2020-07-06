Republican caucus chooses Spurr for County Council

Realtor Chris Spurr was elected on the third ballot tonight to succeed Larry Brown in taking the 4th district seat in southwest Allen County.

Spurr received 11 of 18 votes cast in the Allen County Republican Party caucus.

Brown resigned under pressure from his remarks disparaging Fort Wayne protesters near the end of a June 18 council meeting. The protests came in the aftermath of the death of a Black man, George Floyd, while in Minneapolis police custody.

The evening's first ballot ended in a three-way tie between Spurr, Fort Wayne attorney Apryl Elizabeth Underwood and military veteran Emery McClendon.

Underwood received the endorsement of Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine and would have become the first Black Republican woman on Allen County Council.

Spurr, a white man and Navy veteran with United Realty, Fort Wayne, ran unsuccessfully against Rich Beck in the 2018 primary for Republican County Commissioner.

McClendon is a tea party rally organizer who has been elected a party convention delegate several times.

