Caucus picks Realtor for council

Republican Chris Spurr, a 45-year-old Fort Wayne Realtor, was elected on the third ballot to take the seat on Allen County Council vacated by Larry Brown during a party caucus Monday night.

Spurr defeated Fort Wayne attorney Apryl Elizabeth Underwood – who would have become the first Black Republican county councilwoman and was endorsed by the party chairman – and military veteran Emery McClendon.

Spurr, who is white and described himself as a fiscal and constitutional conservative, will hold the 4th District seat in southwest Allen County.

Brown resigned under pressure over remarks disparaging Fort Wayne protesters near the end of a June 18 council meeting. The protests were in reaction to the death of a Black man, George Floyd, while in Minneapolis police custody.

The three candidates tied at six votes each on the first ballot. The second ballot had one vote turn to Underwood, 38, which meant McClendon's name was dropped from the third round of voting.

All of the votes for the 68-year-old McClendon, who is Black, went to Spurr on the third round.

“I thank him for that,” Spurr told The Journal Gazette after the count, saying he respected McClendon for having been active in the party since Ronald Reagan was president.

Spurr told caucus voters he had budget and negotiations experience from his business. He said he would deal carefully with taxpayers' money on the council, which is charged with overseeing county budgets.

“We are undoubtedly going to experience a shortfall,” especially with COVID-19-related tax collection shortfalls, he said.

The county can't afford waste and needs to maintain its Rainy Day Fund, Spurr added. “It's vital we don't borrow or bond for small expenses,” he said.

A Navy veteran who owns United Realty, Spurr ran unsuccessfully against Rich Beck in the 2018 primary for Republican county commissioner and in a previous caucus.

McClendon is an Air Force veteran and tea party rally organizer who has been elected a party convention delegate several times.

The caucus comprised 18 voting precinct leaders, four of whom were women and none of whom was Black. The 4th District is bounded by the county line on the south and west and roughly by Comer Road on the east and Bass Road on the north.

All the voting caucus members were elected, said Steve Shine, a Fort Wayne attorney who is county party chairman. The district has unfilled precinct seats, however. Shine did not know how many.

Underwood, endorsed by Shine as bringing a new generation and diverse presence to the party, is an attorney with Barnes & Thornburg. She specializes in product liability and contracts law and has a medical education background at the graduate level.

After the votes were cast, Shine said all three candidates had excellent credentials.

“It's important that the public realize this is the most diverse caucus we have ever had in terms of candidates,” he said of the field that included a Black woman and a Black man. “Everyone played by the rules, and ... the (county) government is in good hands.”

Spurr will serve out Brown's term, which runs until Dec. 31, 2022.

