Local contact tracing boosts efficacy

State health officials say contact tracing – one of the most useful tools in curbing the spread of COVID-19 – hasn't been effective 25% of the time.

But now the task is back in local hands, where Allen County officials have had better results, said Megan Hubartt, Allen County Department of Health spokeswoman.

Hubartt said Monday five full-time contact tracers had been working local cases before state officials centralized tracing in May to roll out a statewide program. The local tracers resumed all county tracing June 29, she said.

“We felt that our capability was such that we could do it and do it well, and the state agreed,” Hubartt said. In upcoming weeks, the health department plans to hire several more part-time contact tracers.

Contact tracing is a multi-step process that involves calling, texting or sending email to people who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Contacts are given instructions to get tested and quarantine or isolate themselves to avoid spreading the virus.

Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, said last week that 25% of the state's attempts to get in touch with contacts failed because people did not respond or there was incorrect contact information.

In those cases, she said, local health departments were serving as “boots on the ground” to gather the missing information. Box urged Hoosiers to comply with requests. She said contacts are not given specific information about who might have exposed them to the virus.

In Allen County, health department staff members get information within 24 hours of someone testing positive to begin the tracing process, which can include an in-person visit if other methods of contact aren't fruitful, Hubartt said.

“Our team then works to follow up with any high-risk contacts – anyone the person came within 6 feet of for more than five minutes and without any personal protective equipment – to let the person know about their potential exposure, explain the disease and possible symptoms to check for. And we tell them to quarantine for 14 days so they don't spread the virus,” she explained.

Hubartt said local officials have an advantage over state tracers in that they know specifics of the community and have many local partners who can assist.

“We do not have data on our response rate, but when our team was previously doing all case investigations, we rarely had a case or contact who went unreached,” Hubartt said.

The department has a webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 that provides information about contact tracing.

Box said the state would soon publish tracing statistical information on the state health department's website in a format similar to that of the dashboard used for tracking cases, deaths, tests and hospitalization usage. That site is at www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm.

An additional 35 Allen County residents were reported to have tested positive on Monday, and the health department recorded two additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 2,825 confirmed cases and 131 deaths.

The state health department Monday announced 330 more confirmed cases of COVID-19. That brings to 48,331 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the virus. An additional five deaths were reported Monday, for a total of 2,505 confirmed deaths, plus an additional 193 probable deaths of people without a positive test.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity statewide was reported steady, with 43% of intensive care unit beds and 84% of ventilators available.

