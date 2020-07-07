USF chief gets started

The Rev. Eric Zimmer officially began as University of Saint Francis president a week ago, but he expected he would be more settled in than he is.

As with much of life nowadays, the coronavirus pandemic upended plans to move his belongings to Fort Wayne early, Zimmer said in an interview Monday.

Zimmer became the university's fifth president July 1, about nine months after it was announced he would succeed Sister M. Elise Kriss. She retired June 30 after leading Saint Francis for 27 years.

“Her mark will be felt on this campus for a long time,” Zimmer said, noting a desire to continue Kriss' legacy.

And so the delayed unpacking hasn't stopped Zimmer from delving into his new role, which he was appointed to by the university's founding congregation. The Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration worked closely with the Board of Trustees during the selection process.

Zimmer – who most recently served as associate teaching professor at the University of Notre Dame and as pastor of Saint Patrick's Church in Walkerton – followed up months of meetings preparing for the presidency with a first day that included celebrating Mass at the campus's St. Francis Chapel and connecting with faculty, staff and students during a two-hour meet-and-greet.

Another meet-and-greet, this time with university supporters, is planned this week, he said.

Zimmer spent part of the holiday weekend familiarizing himself with Fort Wayne, he said, noting a tour Sunday introduced him to some neighborhoods.

He looks forward to the return of cultural and sporting events, including games on campus, and he is enjoying the city's bike trails and parks, he said. The Lindenwood Nature Preserve near campus is on his list to explore.

Barring any significant developments, Zimmer expects campus to follow its plans for fall semester. It begins Aug. 24 as originally scheduled, but it was adjusted so on-campus undergraduate instruction will finish by Thanksgiving as a COVID-19 precaution.

Zimmer hopes to begin implementing the strategic initiative approved last year. He described it as a plan to better situate Saint Francis for the future as colleges nationwide face a declining population of traditional college-age students.

Saint Francis enrolls about 2,200 to 2,300 students.

“Saint Francis is wonderfully placed to continue to develop and grow and perhaps do so on a much greater level than anyone would have thought a couple of decades ago,” Zimmer said in a statement.

“When Sister Elise came on, it was a much smaller school. She's developed it tremendously, building up the campus and the new buildings and the new chapel and all these wonderful things. We want to continue to build on that.”

But, Zimmer told reporters, he doesn't expect he will break Kriss' record as longest-serving president.

After all, he said, he's beginning the job at 57.

