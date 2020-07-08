C2G Music Hall to change name, look, focus

C2G Music Hall, a Fort Wayne music venue, will change its name to Baker Street Centre and focus on hosting more community events.

Along with the name change announced Tuesday, the owners plan renovations to create a community space.

Budgeting and fundraising plans are being developed, but the renovations are expected to exceed $1 million, said Mark Minnick, executive director of the board for C2G Music Hall.

Mary Minnick, founder of C2G Music Hall, said in a statement that the word “centre” in the new name “distinguishes it as a gathering place.”

The new look and identity “reflect our transformed mission to offer a multi-functional building for all in the heart of our great city,” she said.

Previously, the building at 323 W. Baker St. has been used mostly for showcasing musical acts in the 500-seat large music hall, but Minnick said there have been limitations when it comes to filling seats for smaller acts and hosting pre-show events with no reception hall.

To expand access, planned renovations include adding meeting rooms, teaching spaces and a new lounge off the large music hall for parties and receptions.

Mark Minnick said the organization decided to renovate after temporarily closing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Expanding access to the facility was something C2G had been thinking about for years, and the closing allowed time to discuss how to transform the space.

Minnick said the biggest change is that the renovations will provide a gathering space for smaller events.

“We always said we wish we had that additional room where people could come in and maybe have a cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres, then go in for the main event,” he said.

Along with more receptions and a revamped menu, the venue hopes to increase the number of small shows it hosts, including open mics, with a space more tailored to the kind of crowd a smaller act would bring in.

Minnick said the venue averages about 50 events a year and wants to do 150 after the renovations.

“Our goal is to stay on track, to have the type of place people really want to come to sit back, relax and enjoy great music,” Minnick said. “We're just glad to have played a part in the past and looking forward to continuing to do that in the future.”