Wednesday, July 08, 2020 1:00 am
C2G Music Hall to change name, look, focus
Samantha Nower | For The Journal Gazette
C2G Music Hall, a Fort Wayne music venue, will change its name to Baker Street Centre and focus on hosting more community events.
Along with the name change announced Tuesday, the owners plan renovations to create a community space.
Budgeting and fundraising plans are being developed, but the renovations are expected to exceed $1 million, said Mark Minnick, executive director of the board for C2G Music Hall.
Mary Minnick, founder of C2G Music Hall, said in a statement that the word “centre” in the new name “distinguishes it as a gathering place.”
The new look and identity “reflect our transformed mission to offer a multi-functional building for all in the heart of our great city,” she said.
Previously, the building at 323 W. Baker St. has been used mostly for showcasing musical acts in the 500-seat large music hall, but Minnick said there have been limitations when it comes to filling seats for smaller acts and hosting pre-show events with no reception hall.
To expand access, planned renovations include adding meeting rooms, teaching spaces and a new lounge off the large music hall for parties and receptions.
Mark Minnick said the organization decided to renovate after temporarily closing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Expanding access to the facility was something C2G had been thinking about for years, and the closing allowed time to discuss how to transform the space.
Minnick said the biggest change is that the renovations will provide a gathering space for smaller events.
“We always said we wish we had that additional room where people could come in and maybe have a cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres, then go in for the main event,” he said.
Along with more receptions and a revamped menu, the venue hopes to increase the number of small shows it hosts, including open mics, with a space more tailored to the kind of crowd a smaller act would bring in.
Minnick said the venue averages about 50 events a year and wants to do 150 after the renovations.
“Our goal is to stay on track, to have the type of place people really want to come to sit back, relax and enjoy great music,” Minnick said. “We're just glad to have played a part in the past and looking forward to continuing to do that in the future.”
Also
Kruse Plaza upgrades complete
A well-known Auburn event facility Tuesday announced it has completed renovations undertaken in the past year.
Kruse Plaza said the venue is “now open in full capacity as the largest, most flexible wedding venue in northeast Indiana.”
Cost of the renovations was not immediately available. But a news release said the changes have taken the facility from “an outdated museum space to a modern, sophisticated event venue.”
Renovations included revamping three indoor spaces and three outdoor spaces, which will be showcased at an Aug. 4 Bridal Open House, according to the news release.
“Our renovations have breathed new life into Kruse Plaza,” John Kruse, managing director, said in a statement. “We've created a contemporary, coastal look that's new and unique in northeast Indiana.”
In April last year, the owners announced that the former Kruse Museums and Expo Center would be a hub for education, innovation, auto shows and events, including for smaller gatherings.
Dean V. Kruse opened the facility in 2003 and sold it early last year to former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, Jason Bontrager – former managing partner of RV company Jayco Inc. – and John Kruse, Dean Kruse's nephew and the son of state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.
– Lisa Green, The Journal Gazette
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story