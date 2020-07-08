Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Parkview updates visitor restrictions

Parkview Health announced Tuesday it is updating its visitor restrictions, allowing one visitor per patient in a limited number of hospital units. The updated policy includes precautionary measures for the safety of patients, guests and co-workers.

Visitors will be permitted as follows:

• Hospital inpatient units: One adult visitor per patient, with visiting hours for these units limited from 2 to 8 p.m. daily

• Emergency departments: One adult visitor per patient

• Family birthing centers: One adult visitor per patient for the duration of their stay

• Pediatric inpatients: Up to two parents or guardians for the duration of their stay

• Inpatient and outpatient procedures: One adult visitor per patient

• Lab and radiology: One adult visitor per patient

No visitors will be permitted for hospital patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. Exceptions may be granted for end-of-life situations on a case-by-case basis.

FSSA offices open again across state

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has reopened its local Division of Family Resources offices in all 92 counties for Hoosiers preferring in-person service.

The offices had been closed to the public since March 20.

FSSA had been processing an increased amount of applications for food and cash assistance and health coverage virtually and continues to strongly encourage Hoosiers to apply for these benefits or check the status of their application or case either online at www.fssabenefits.in.gov or over the phone by calling 800-403-0864.

Courtyard extends staffers' layoffs

White Lodging Services Corp. has notified state officials that 641 employees – including 75 in Fort Wayne – are now on extended temporary furlough. The local workers are employed by Courtyard Fort Wayne Downtown at 1150 S. Harrison St.

When the workers were initially furloughed in March, they were told the action would be short-term, the filing said. They were informed recently that the layoff will be longer.

“At the time, White Lodging fully anticipated and expected to bring back these employees to work within six months. However, given the unprecedented length of the pandemic and continued downturn of the travel and hospitality industry, it is now reasonably foreseeable that these temporary actions may extend beyond six months,” the filing said.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date whenever possible.

Workers at White Lodging's two Indianapolis hotels were all affected.

United Way to aid Noble crisis teams

United Way of Noble County announced it has awarded Bowen Center an $11,000 Noble County Economic Relief Initiative grant to provide critical incident stress management and individual crisis counseling to employees in Noble County long-term care facilities.

The grant will help cover counseling sessions for those who are struggling to cope with trauma and/or loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant will also help train those employees in critical incident stress management, known as CISM, an intervention protocol developed for dealing with traumatic events.

The educational process helps those involved in a critical incident mitigate the impact, aid recovery and provide opportunities for additional support. CISM helps lower the risk of post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, anxiety and depression and helps participants better function at work, at home and in their relationships.

– Journal Gazette