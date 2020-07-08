Supportive housing site ready to open

The developers of River's Edge, a new supportive housing development in Fort Wayne for people who have experienced chronic homelessness or a disability, will open its doors to residents next week, officials said Tuesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The development, with 56 one- and two-bedroom apartments, stands on the west side of Spy Run Avenue Extended, south of Coliseum Boulevard.

It was developed by the Fort Wayne Housing Authority and Housing Opportunities Program Inc., said George Guy, Housing Authority executive director.

Tuesday's event was billed as a “sneak peek” at the new units, but tours were not offered because of COVID-19, Guy said.

“We made a decision to delay to keep everyone safe,” he said, promising a bigger celebration “a couple of months down the road.”

Guy said the new housing will offer tenants housing authority vouchers for rent and various medical and other services through Park Center, both on-site and off.

Offerings include health assessments and referrals, individual counseling, case management, support groups, behavioral health, addiction treatment, and life and job skills training, Guy said.

Each tenant will receive an individualized service plan to keep them on a pathway to self-sufficiency, he said. The medically vulnerable and those who frequently need emergency services are also eligible for the new housing, Guy said.

The apartments, in the 3500 block of Spy Run Avenue Extended, are near groceries, retail, restaurants and the Purdue Fort Wayne campus. Bus routes to downtown and biking and walking trails are also nearby, he said.

Tenants will have “state-of-the-art” living units and access to a community room with television, a library, a fitness room, bike racks and laundry facilities, Guy added.

The $12 million-plus development received $850,000 in federal community development funds through the city's Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services and $1.2 million in federal rental tax credits for investors.

Mayor Tom Henry said the development is a needed addition to Fort Wayne, which – like all cites – is challenged by chronic homelessness.

“River's Edge will create an unprecedented pathway to self-sufficiency,” Henry said. “We are excited by this innovative approach.”

