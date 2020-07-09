Assistance on census to be offered at area service sites

Fort Wayne residents will soon see census takers in town, but they won't be knocking on the doors of houses and apartments – not yet, anyway.

Officials for the U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that mobile questionnaire assistance will be offered beginning next week across the nation. Census workers will be outside certain grocery stores, pharmacies, libraries and other essential service providers to help people answer the 2020 survey.

Tim Olson, the bureau's assistant director of field operations, said between 20 and 30 census workers will offer the assistance locally.

“They will go into the neighborhoods where in Fort Wayne you've got the lowest responding neighborhoods and go to associated service locations that serve those neighborhoods,” Olson said during a media conference call.

Nearly 68% of city households have self-responded to the census since March. But response rates are below 50% in the central city and parts of south and northwest Fort Wayne.

Young children and minority men are typically among undercounted populations that the Census Bureau hopes to reach, said Al Fontenot, the agency's associate director for decennial census programs. He said the bureau is encouraging its community partners to inform residents that census participation is “safe and it's critically important to the development and growth of your community.” Collected data is used in the distribution of federal funds and the apportionment of congressional seats.

“We've made adjustments to accommodate the COVID-19. So our real challenges are people that are normally hard to count and how do we continue to encourage them to be counted,” Fontenot said.

Fontenot and Olson each said census workers will avoid areas deemed unsafe because of climbing coronavirus infection rates and government restrictions on public activities and gatherings. All census workers who are exposed to the public are required to practice social distancing and wear masks, Olson said, and the bureau will supply them with reusable face coverings, gloves, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

Mobile questionnaire assistance will be “in areas where it is safe to provide this service, and people will be able to respond right on the spot and avoid having a census taker knock on their door starting in August,” Olson said. In some instances, census workers will place informational flyers on doors of homes in low-response areas.

Olson said the bureau will urge census participation with a nationwide campaign of TV ads, social media messages and events such as car parades in census tracts and ZIP codes with low self-response rates.

Enumerators will visit non-responsive households starting Aug. 11. The Census Bureau has more than 3 million applicants for 500,000 temporary jobs, Olson said.

Fontenot said the bureau will begin conducting “soft launches” of household visits this month in a dozen cities, including Evansville, to test the agency's ground operation.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, all in-person interviews will be conducted outside the house or apartment of the occupant, Olson said. Interviews should last five to seven minutes. The survey asks for the name, age, sex, race and date of birth of everyone in a household, whether each person is of Hispanic origin and whether the home is owned or rented.

