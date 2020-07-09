Developers propose idea for large building

A 748,800-square-foot building is planned for land south of the Stonebridge Industrial Park in Lafayette Township in southwest Allen County, according to documents filed with the Department of Planning Services.

Details are sketchy about the proposed development, named Stonebridge Business Park III. The location is southeast of land being redeveloped into industrial uses by the Allen County Redevelopment Commission and near the Group Delphi exhibit design company building.

The applicant is listed as OMD Holdings, Fort Wayne, represented by Todd Ramsey. The address of the site, which contains 101.46 acres and is zoned general industrial, is 13011 Hamilton Road, Roanoke.

The building is notable for its size – it would contain about the same number of square feet as the sprawling Nestle warehouse proposed in 1994. The building is about 25,000 square feet smaller than the building nicknamed the “truck hub” proposed in 2015 for nearby Winters Road and defeated after neighbors objected.

Ramsey has been involved in other buildings built “on spec,” or without a tenant in mind, but it could not be determined Wednesday if that was the case for this building. The application does not detail the use of the building.

An additional 65,000-square-foot building sits on part of the site, according to a site plan, but it's unclear whether that building would remain.

The developer seeks approval of an industrial development plan. The project will have a public hearing during a meeting of the Allen County Plan Commission at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 in Room 30 of Citizens Square.

