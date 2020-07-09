Health contract deadline nears

The contract between Parkview Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is again perilously close to expiring. As a result, local policyholders' nerves are fraying.

If a new agreement isn't reached in the next 19 days, Parkview patients with Anthem insurance would find themselves suddenly paying more for care – or forced to switch providers as of July 29.

The existing deal, which ends July 28, was originally set to expire April 29. The insurer and the health care provider agreed to a 90-day extension during the coronavirus pandemic's early days to allow Parkview officials to focus on handling the health emergency.

Since then, the organizations have continued to meet. Tony Felts, Anthem's spokesman, on Wednesday provided a statement on the talks.

“Anthem leaders met with Parkview officials last Thursday to continue negotiations on a new contract. Anthem is currently reviewing the proposal that Parkview shared during that meeting,” he said in an email. “We believe that if Anthem and Parkview work together to make the communities we serve our top priority, we'll reach an agreement that offers uninterrupted access to dependable, high-quality health care at an affordable price before the current contract expires July 28.”

Tami Brigle, Parkview's spokeswoman, also provided a statement Wednesday.

“We are committed to finding a patient-centered solution, and we have presented Anthem with several options that will lower costs not only for patients, but also for employers,” she said in an email. “Knowing the majority of Anthem patients in the region prefer Parkview hospitals and physicians, we want to ensure they have continued access to our high-quality care.”

Without a contract, thousands of northeast Indiana residents would have to pay out-of-network rates to see Parkview physicians or receive care in Parkview-owned hospitals, surgery centers and clinics. Anthem has declined to provide an exact number of policyholders.

How much more than in-network rates varies by employer, Felts said.

Each side has significant bargaining power. Parkview is northeast Indiana's largest health care provider and largest employer. Anthem has the largest membership among any health care insurer doing business in Indiana.

Anthem is pressuring Parkview to lower prices after a study found the local health care provider is the most expensive in the state.

Parkview officials have pushed back, saying the study's conclusions are flawed because the methodology was unfair. Comparing other data found in the same study, Parkview's prices were actually lower than those of Indiana University Health, they say.

Some affected policyholders on Wednesday expressed their frustration to The Journal Gazette about the lack of an agreement.

Rachel Hile, a medical writer at Cook Research Inc. and married mother of two, said her family will need to replace four Parkview providers if the contract isn't renewed.

“It's pretty clear that someone is putting profits ahead of health care,” she said in an email. “We don't have full enough information to know which of the two parties cares more about money than people's consistency of health care during a pandemic, but it's disgusting and wrong.”

Michael Wolf, chairman of Purdue University Fort Wayne's political science department, said chaos – and increased costs – will follow if the negotiations end in a stalemate. PFW and numerous area employers offer health care insurance benefits through Anthem, he said.

“How can thousands of patients reasonably move to new doctors and specialists so quickly?” he asked in an email. “Our records, prescriptions, specialists' notes and current treatments will be upended. And the expense and time of having to make new appointments for information-sharing only will surely not save Anthem any money.”

