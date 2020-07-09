West State site of vacant eatery to be strip mall

West State Boulevard will get a new strip shopping center in place of a dilapidated and long-vacant restaurant after the project was given a go-ahead Wednesday morning by a Department of Planning Services hearing officer.

The former Nuevo Charros Mexican restaurant at 1329 W. State Blvd. will be torn down, as part of the plan proposed by AJ'S LLC, Fort Wayne. The company's address is 5430 Coldwater Road, which is a Cap n' Cork liquor store location. State corporations records list Andrew G. Lebamoff of Huntertown as a principal of AJ'S.

Members of the Lebamoff family have been involved in the liquor and restaurant business for many years, state records show.

That aspect of the development was questioned by nearby residents, three of whom attended the meeting. Fort Wayne attorney Tom Trent, a representative of the applicant, confirmed Cap n' Cork would be one of three tenants in 12,000 square feet of retail space.

The use of a particular structure typically is not regulated by planning and zoning officials if it conforms to allowable uses under a specific zoning category. This site is zoned limited commercial, which allows liquor stores.

A Belmont Beverage liquor store is a few hundred feet away to the south at the St. Marys Avenue corner of West State Plaza.

The applicant sought development standards variances for a smaller rear setback and a change in buffering requirements when a commercial property abuts residential development. Both were granted after the applicant said an undeveloped alley with green space at the rear of the property would not be disturbed or vacated.

The approval carries a condition that the applicant work with street officials on the location of an entrance on the Poinsette Drive side of the property. The street on that side becomes icy and hazardous in cold weather, residents said.

The development is expected to be completed in two years, according to the application, which says it should prove an asset to the surrounding neighborhoods.

Redevelopment is “much needed” at the site, which “has been underutilized for years,” the application states. It does not include the amount of investment.

rsalter@jg.net