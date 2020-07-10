Commissioners approve Pleasant Township bridge replacement contract

A nearly century-old bridge on Bluffton Road in Pleasant Township will be replaced with this morning's approval of a design and engineering contract by the Allen County commissioners.

The bridge just south of Winters Road over Harber Ditch serves at least 12,000 vehicles a day and was built in 1927.

Although the structure was rehabbed in 1977, "it pretty much has reached the end of its useful life," Bill Hartman, director of the Allen County Highway Department told the commissioners.

The $377,750 contract was awarded to USI Consultants of Indianapolis. It covers bridge design, right-of-way delineation and acquisition expenses, although it does not pay for right of way, Hartman said.

The project has received about $1.49 million from the Indiana Department of Transportation, part of which is federal money.

Hartman said the bridge serves General Motors traffic and traffic to other area industries, with the Walmart milk plant, General Mills warehouse among them. It has not been officially deemed unsafe, but the upgrade is needed going forward, he said.

Construction is planned for 2024, and the road will be closed and traffic detoured, he said.

All three commissioners voted in favor of the contract.

