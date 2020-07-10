Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

State warns to refile for benefits

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced it is required by federal law to re-determine eligibility on a quarterly basis for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

People who must file a quarter change claim can take the following steps to continue to file for unemployment benefits:

On the uplink claimant homepage, check to see if there are vouchers to file. File all vouchers for weeks you wish to claim and were unemployed;

After filing vouchers, return to your homepage and check to see if you have a link to file a new claim. File the new claim as soon as the link is available, before Saturday, and complete it by 8:45 p.m.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits are set to end Dec. 25, unlike the $600 weekly benefit available under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

Those benefits are scheduled to end in Indiana July 25, but DWD will still make FPUC payments after that date on benefit weeks for July 25 and earlier.

Local food bank to receive $29,970

A total of $300,000 in state funding will be distributed to 11 Indiana food banks to provide assistance and services to Hoosiers in need. The funding came from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, through the Indiana General Assembly, a news release issued said Thursday.

Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana will receive $29,970.

According to Feeding Indiana's Hungry, the state's food bank association, the impact of the coronavirus is estimated that food insecurity will rise by 40% among Indiana residents in 2020. This will put 1 in 5 Hoosiers at risk of hunger and includes more than 414,500 children who do not know where their next meal will come from.

Rental Assistance Portal set to open

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority said Thursday the state's Rental Assistance Portal will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. The application can be found by visiting www.indianahousingnow.org.

“The application portal is designed to help Indiana renters adversely affected by COVID-19 living outside of Marion County avoid eviction by connecting them with programs that can help them cover monthly rent payments or past due rent,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who serves as board chair of IHCDA.

“We are pleased, along with our network of program partners, to assist Indiana renters.”

Last month, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced $25 million in relief for renters through the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program.

Taylor University cancels events

Taylor University announced Thursday it has canceled planned homecoming and family weekend activities, which were scheduled Oct. 9 to 11.

In an announcement to the campus by Taylor's interim president, Dr. Paige Comstock Cunningham, the continued spread of the virus and advisories from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit access to the campus were cited for the well-being of students, faculty and staff.

Cunningham said she, her senior leadership team and Taylor's alumni and parents teams are considering ways to gather in an online setting. Announcements will come as they are available.

Warning issued of NIPSCO scammers

Scams related to the coronavirus pandemic are on the rise, Northern Indiana Public Service Co. said Thursday.

Recent and common reports from NIPSCO residential and business customers state that they have received calls and texts from people claiming to be NIPSCO employees and demanding payment to avoid their service being disconnected, the utility said.

NIPSCO said it does not demand immediate payment by meeting us in person or using a specific type of payment method.

If customers receive suspicious calls like this, they should hang up and immediately contact NIPSCO's Customer Care Center at 800-464-7726 to check on the status of their account.

Additionally, customers should not call any number they are given, the utility said.