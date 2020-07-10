Developer's 1st housing project called 'relaxed'

A first-time developer has proposed a 59-lot single-family-home development for Adams Township in Allen County.

The Stables at Equestrian Crossing is planned for 117.8 acres on East Tillman Road northeast of Wayne Trace. Developer Brandon Minick said the land has been used as a family farm.

This is the first project of The Builders Inc., Fort Wayne, formed in 2018. Minick is listed as president and all other officers of the company in state corporations records.

The Stables, he said, is planned as “a relaxed community” with large lots and few covenant restrictions, unlike many in the Fort Wayne area.

“So if someone wants a barn or a shed, they can have that. We would want it to be attractive,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday, adding: “I only want rules to protect property values.”

He said many lots will be in the range of 1 to 1.5 acres. He said it has not been decided if the development will be open to all builders.

But he expects several builders from the Grabill area, including some Amish businesses, to build there.

The homes will be in the Northwest Allen County Schools district.

“I think there's growth in that area” that will make the homes attractive, Minick said. Home prices are still being determined, he added.

According to plans filed with the Department of Planning Services, the subdivision is laid out around two proposed ponds.

Minick said construction is to start by the fall if the application is approved by the Allen County Plan Commission.

The project will have a public hearing at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

rsalter@jg.net