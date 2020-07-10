State reports 7 virus deaths, 521 more cases

An additional 521 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 49,575 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday.

A total of 2,546 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven from the previous day. An additional 193 probable deaths have been reported, the state health department said.

In Allen County, 36 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, but 33 cases were also removed from the county's count, bringing the total to 2,866 cases and 132 deaths, the county health department said Thursday. The 33 cases removed were the result of ongoing data reconciling by the county department with information in the Indiana State Department of Health's database. Cases removed from the total count were either duplicate entries or residents of other counties, the county health department said.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the county health department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

As of Thursday, nearly 38% of intensive-care-unit beds and 84% of ventilators are available in Indiana, the state health department said.

To find additional testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.