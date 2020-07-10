Trail system sees record use during quarter

Residents flocked to Fort Wayne's 120-mile trail network for a record quarter in April, May and June, city officials said Thursday.

The three months saw 249,362 users. That count smashes the previous high quarter, the third quarter of 2017, with 193,105 trail users.

“Trails and the health of our community are two major initiatives that we're focusing on in the city of Fort Wayne in 2020,” Mayor Tom Henry said. “I'm encouraged to see that residents and visitors are utilizing our trails. We're committed to continuing to provide quality of life amenities that make our community and region healthier, stronger, and more connected.”

“As people were home during the pandemic, they were looking for safe things to do, and many of them took to our trails,” said Dawn Ritchie, greenways and trails manager for the city of Fort Wayne. “It appears that they liked what they found, and the trend of taking to our vast trail network is continuing.”

April saw the highest number of trail users ever at 87,569, May received the second-highest trail count ever at 86,085 and June had the third-highest trail count ever at 75,708. The data comes from 14 infrared trail counters that track usage.

Fort Wayne's Greenways began as part of the Parks and Recreation Department. From 1975 to 2005, the parks department built the Rivergreenway. In 2005, as interest grew and more residents began using the trails, the current City Greenways and Trails Department moved to the Public Works Division.