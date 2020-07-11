Johnny Appleseed Festival gets canceled

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of another high-profile area festival.

The board of directors for the Johnny Appleseed Festival announced Friday it will be canceled. The two-day festival on the third weekend of September draws tens of thousands of people to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks to enjoy food, homemade crafts, antiques, time-period demonstrators and other entertainment. In a statement, the board of directors said its decision was based on the health and safety of volunteers and vendors.

“The logistics of the festival make social distancing almost impossible, the number of attendees cannot be controlled, people attend from outside the local area and it's a lengthy event where large numbers of people congregate,” the statement said. “With so much uncertainty regarding the pandemic and what could happen in the fall, canceling the festival was the only responsible action the board could take.”

The 46th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival is now scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19, 2021.

The pandemic has forced other festivals to go on hiatus, including the Three Rivers Festival, which would have started Friday.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department announced Friday the Fall Harvest Festival at Salomon Farm Park is also canceled. It was scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19.

