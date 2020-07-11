Local nursing home hit by virus

A Fort Wayne nursing home is experiencing a continuing outbreak of COVID-19, according to its parent company's website.

As of Friday, Heritage Park at 2001 Hobson Road reported a cumulative total of 46 active cases among residents, with five cases in the previous 72 hours reported Thursday. Ten active cases among employees were reported, with two in the last 72 hours reported Thursday. Nine of the 46 are reported to have recovered and 14 are reported to have died.

American Senior Care, the facility's parent company, owns six facilities in Fort Wayne, as well as one in Markle and one in Auburn, the website says. One other, Summit City Nursing & Rehabilitation, 2940 N. Clinton St., is reported to have one active case in a patient.

However, one facility, Bethlehem Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation, 4430 Ellsdale Drive, reported 40 recovered residents and 23 deaths. That number, with the 14 additional Heritage deaths, make up just under 30% of all Allen County deaths from the virus.

Allen County Department of Health officials have said that the age of patients, their medical conditions, care needs that make social distancing difficult and communal living arrangements in long-term-care facilities contribute to high rates of COVID-19. Those same factors also have placed facility residents more at risk of dying, health officials say.

Scientists say the disease is easily passed person to person by respiratory droplets.

Asked about Heritage Park's record Friday, county health officials continued to decline comment on cases at specific facilities, citing state and federal health privacy law and a statewide practice of not releasing that data.

However, that practice is changing at the state level. A statewide website including residents' and staff members' case and death data by facility is being developed by the Indiana State Department of Health. But the site is not scheduled to be in operation until next week at the earliest.

Federal law also now requires such reporting, but the website is reported difficult to use and riddled with errors.

In an email, an American Senior Communities spokeswoman said that company facilities have conducted comprehensive testing of residents and staff and that people without symptoms are likely spreading the virus.

“Even with methodical screening prior to each shift or visit, there is an inherent risk of introducing the virus to facilities because so many people continue to pass the virus asymptomatically,” says the statement, issued by Sherri Davies, vice president of sales, marketing and public relations in Indianapolis.

“Long-term care communities conducting extensive testing also may report higher numbers of COVID-19 positive cases than other communities that did not prioritize testing early in the pandemic,” the statement continues, adding the company has been working with the state health department on testing and other procedures.

Residents in associated living quarters of American Senior Communities on Hobson Road report feeling stressed by the COVID-19 situation. The company has both an assisted-living facility and garden homes for people who do not need nursing home care on the same property as the nursing home.

Residents said some are notified by text message of new cases, but generally they are not, unless they are directly connected with the nursing home through being a family member of a resident.

One resident of the assisted-living section, Mark Crouch, 70, who formerly taught at IPFW, said he knows of one person, a resident of the garden homes, who had his wife, a nursing home resident, die. The man had to remain separated from her, Crouch said.

He said some residents feel “locked down” because of restrictions on dining and other activities among residents aiming to curb the virus' spread.

“They're our friends,” he said, adding the home's staff members “tell us nothing in assisted living about what's happening in the nursing home, though we're just an alley away.”

Other Fort Wayne-area American Senior Communities' facilities are not reporting current cases in residents – although they have had cases.

Canterbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 2827 Northgate Blvd., reports nine recovered residents, while Betz Nursing Home in Auburn reports one recovered resident.

Additional cases among employees include 23 recovered employees at Bethlehem Woods, four at Canterbury, one at Coventry Meadows, 7843 W. Jefferson Blvd., and one at Summit City Nursing and Rehabilitation, 2940 N. Clinton St, which also reports six active cases.

No cases or deaths were reported at Glenbrook Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center, 3811 Parnell Ave., or Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

The state health department has set up teams to provide quick assistance to long-term-care facilities experiencing COVID-19 problems.

As of Monday, the latest statistics available showed 299 facilities in Indiana had COVID-19 cases and 180 had deaths. The disease has infected 5,581 people and led to 1,220 deaths in long-term-care facilities.

That means roughly half of all the state's deaths and 8% of cases are linked to long-term-care facilities.

American Senior Communities' statement says it has been “ahead of the curve” in implementing safety and infection-control guidelines from state and federal authorities “and continues to go beyond ... recommendations for clinical care.

Among them are 100% testing where there is reason to suspect a resident or staff member has contracted the virus, restricting all visitors but allowing outdoor visitation when feasible, screening residents for illness daily and screening and taking the temperature of anyone entering a facility.

Staff members are required to wear personal protective equipment at all times, and facilities have modified dining and large group activities. Facilities also are quarantining and cohorting residents and staff who test positive.

The email expressed sadness and condolence for those suffering from the virus or experiencing the death of a loved one. But it did not address specific questions about the population at the company's facilities, how many patients had been hospitalized and what might be needed going forward.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said Friday it's not surprising long-term-care facilities are still experiencing COVID-19.

“It's a global pandemic and we're still in the first wave,” he said. “We're seeing ongoing community spread, and ... long-term-care communities are not immune to that ongoing spread, and we expect to continue to see cases until an effective vaccine is available in large quantities.”

