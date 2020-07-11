Parkview, insurer nearing agreement

An agreement could come as soon as next week between Parkview Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The region's largest health care provider and the state's largest health care insurer have spent months negotiating a new contract to replace the existing deal, which expires July 28.

Both sides have said it's possible they'll be unable to come to terms.

Such talks typically happen outside the spotlight, but the potential that thousands of local people will have to find new doctors – or pay considerably more for care – has ignited interest in these negotiations.

“Anthem leaders met with Parkview officials on (Thursday) as contract negotiations continue in earnest,” Anthem spokesman Tony Felts said Friday in an emailed statement.

“We presented a proposal that would bring Parkview's reimbursement rates more in line with the Indiana market and recommended a transition to fixed rates for hospital outpatient reimbursement,” he said. “This would give employers more predictability in their health care spending. We expect to receive a response to this proposal (next week).”

Parkview spokeswoman Tami Brigle confirmed the incremental progress.

“This week, Anthem provided information that our team is currently reviewing,” she said in an email. “We anticipate further discussions next week. We remain focused on reaching an agreement that protects patients' continued access to Parkview's high-quality care.”

Cost vs. quality has been a point of contention.

Anthem is pressuring Parkview to lower prices after a study found the local health care provider is the most expensive in the state.

Parkview officials have pushed back, saying the study's conclusions are flawed because the methodology was unfair. Comparing other data found in the same study, Parkview's prices were actually lower than those of Indiana University Health, they say.

