Veteran who died during pandemic gets military honors during flag retirement ceremony

Robert Shea Jr. was usually quiet, but his granddaughter said he also liked to have fun.

Shellee Goodman said the Army veteran liked to speed in his wheelchair around the Fort Wayne nursing home where he died in April at 74.

"He liked to play jokes on my grandmother," Goodman said Saturday.

Departed but present in the thoughts and prayers of Goodman, his wife, Pat, and other family members, Shea was the guest of honor Saturday at a solemn ceremony at VFW Post 857 on West Main Street. There, fellow veterans provided him the military honors he didn't receive when he died because of state coronavirus guidelines that restricted gatherings.

Seven men fired three shots apiece under a sunny sky for a 21-gun salute to Shea, who served in the late 1960s as a mechanic in Vietnam. Taps were played, and Pat was presented a U.S. flag carefully folded minutes earlier by members of Marine Corps League Detachment 1435 Pride and Purpose.

Members of the league joined veterans from the VFW and American Legion Post 499 during the ceremony, which also included retiring about 3,000 flags by burning them in a kiln.

Alena Gillum, a Marine veteran, helped organize the event and said she researched newspaper archives to find nearly two dozen area veterans who died when coronavirus restrictions were in place and might have gone without honors. She said she contacted funeral homes in an effort to invite veterans' families, but Shea's family was the only one there Saturday.

"Every veteran deserves to have their final honors," said Troy Gillum, a Marine veteran and Alena Gillum's husband.

Shea was born April 2, 1946, to Mary Jane and Robert Shea in Fort Wayne. He graduated from Bishop Luers High School and retired from BAE Systems Controls in 2002 after spending 37 years with the company, according to an obituary.

Pat Shea said her husband was kind and gentle. She had hoped for a military honor ceremony at his funeral but said she was happy it happened Saturday.

"It means closure for my husband and myself," she said. "It's been cathartic for me and my family."

