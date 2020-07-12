Shoppers are finding their quick stops at Meijer aren't as quick these days – if they want to pay with cash.

The Michigan-based retailer has temporarily limited its self-checkout lanes to digital transactions because it doesn't have enough coins to process cash payments at every register, spokesman Frank Guglielmi said in an email. That sends more shoppers to wait in the staffed lanes.

Blame the coronavirus.

The virus has forced transitions throughout society. Some changes are easing slowly, including increased remote work and online shopping. Other shifts are getting worse, including decreased coin supplies.

Lassus Handy Dandy locations are dealing with the national coin shortage by giving free soft drink coupons to customers who pay with correct change, President Todd Lassus said last week during a phone interview.

The local convenience store chain donates the difference when customers don't have correct change but are willing to round up sales to the next whole dollar amount, he said. The money is going to Crosswinds, a local nonprofit Christian counseling service.

Since the pandemic's beginning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cautioned people to stay 6 feet away from each other and expressed a preference for electronic payments over passing cash to store clerks. The concern was that the virus could change hands during those transactions.

“Cash has always been dirty,” Lassus said.

Lassus stores companywide have seen less than a 5% increase in credit and debit card payments since March. The stores near highways have always received a majority of payments by plastic, Lassus said.

The neighborhood locations, which attract kids on bicycles buying Hostess cupcakes and bottles of Coke, mostly receive bills and coins.

About 27% of business owners reported an increase in contactless payments in late March, according to a survey by the Electronic Transactions Association, a payment technology trade group that represents more than 500 payment and technology companies.

“Digital activity has absolutely increased,” said Ray Webb, Old National Bank's chief digital banking officer.

The Evansville-based banker said there are multiple potential explanations. Old National branches closed to walk-in customers when so many other businesses closed, Webb said. That reduced consumers' access to cash.

ATMs were still operating, but cash withdrawals plunged in March and April – possibly from fear of touching bills and possibly from the lack of any place to spend them, Webb said.

“It's kind of tough to tease it all out,” he added.

Several factors are also likely at play in the coin shortage, sources said.

Lassus blamed the lack of business on coin-operated car washes being closed. Webb said closed laundromats haven't collected quarters and put them back into general circulation. Both men said consumers also played a role by cutting back on spending and moving more purchases to online retailers. That has led to stockpiles of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters in consumers' homes.

Rich Molargik is among those consumers holding onto a coin stash. The Fort Wayne man said he cashes in his spare change at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union when he reaches $150 to $175.

Molargik writes checks for groceries and puts other purchases on his credit card – except, he said, “I don't like charging piddly stuff.” He had to recently, though, when he was caught in a Meijer self-serve line with a $4 purchase and wasn't allowed to pay with cash.

The financial institution where Lassus Handy Dandy banks has limited the business allocation of rolled coins. That's what prompted the business to start offering incentives for paying with exact change or rounding up the transaction, Lassus said.

Even the banks are being shortchanged on their coin supplies.

“The Fed has limited our purchase of coin to roughly 40% of what our average orders are typically,” said Mark Major, Old National's community banking operations director. “We are retaining and rolling coin ourselves as we take deposits versus shipping back and purchasing new rolled coin.”

Most banks have ended their previous practice of accepting rolled coins from walk-in customers. A lot of branches have removed their coin counters, said Randy Sizemore, senior vice president and chief financial officer for First Federal Savings Bank in Huntington. Banks don't want to spend precious staff time to count coins.

It's also a safety issue. Sizemore recalled a colleague's story of a teller at another bank who found a live round of ammunition in a customer's coin jar.

“I don't think that banks are being petty and just don't want to take coins,” he said.

Not all of Old National's locations have been affected by the coin shortage to the same extent, Major said in an email. Wisconsin branches, for example, haven't had a supply problem.

“It really is market-specific, but it has taken a toll on business and the banking industry,” he said. “We continually monitor our cash and coin levels within the bank and are hoping the circulation of coin is starting to trend up.”

Dominic C. Canuso, chief financial officer of WSFS Financial Corp., said cash isn't going out of style.

He oversees the Wilmington, Delaware, bank's Cash Connect business, the nation's second-largest provider of ATM cash management services for more than 31,000 mostly non-bank ATMs and deposit safes.

“When you look at the country as a whole and across all geographies and socioeconomic backgrounds, cash continues to be the No. 1 source of payment or the most-used source of payment, by most people,” he said.

Molargik handles his bills carefully these days, spraying paper money and his wallet with Lysol after returning home from shopping trips. The 67-year-old, who wears a face mask whenever he's out, isn't taking any chances while the coronavirus continues to spread.

He also keeps hand sanitizer ready for any time he has been holding loose change.

As the economy reopens, coins will fall back into old circulation patterns. But local grocery shoppers don't have to wait – except in line.

Meijer's Guglielmi said shoppers who go through the chain's staffed checkout lanes will receive exact change back.

“While we understand this effort may be frustrating to some customers, it's necessary to manage the impact of the coin shortage on our stores,” he said. “We appreciate our customers' understanding and patience.”

