Exec credits upbringing for generosity

Ask Joe Ayers why he collects clothing all year round to give away and why he founded the Summit City Community Festival featuring local gospel music and a basketball tournament, and he doesn't hesitate.

“That's just how we were raised,” said Ayers, the CEO of Ayers Communications Inc. and Ayers Community Outreach Inc., both organizations tied to each other.

His younger brother, Michael Ayers, says the same thing, especially about their mother, Celester “Pie” Ayers, who got the name because “she was sweet as pie.”

Celester and her husband, Joseph Howard, brought their children to Fort Wayne during a time in the 1950s and '60s when the city offered an opportunity for Black people from “down South,” Ayers said. His father was a military man stationed in Tacoma, Washington, before they moved to the city.

The family joined a church and today are members of the Greater Mount Ararat Baptist Church on Edsall Avenue.

“They are our family as well,” Michael Ayers said.

Ayers, 62, graduated from Elmhurst High School, where he played basketball and went into the military himself, spending three years in the U.S. Army.

The Army took him to Missouri, Alaska and Panama at a time when Manuel Noriega was the dictator.

He returned to Fort Wayne and worked for eight years as a brakeman and fireman for Norfolk Southern Railroad. He became a certified nursing assistant and for the next 20 years worked in nursing homes and hospitals here and in Indianapolis, he said.

He also worked in apartment maintenance and studied business management at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne.

He said he's always cared about the city's youth and has also worked at Crossroads Youth Services. During the 1990s, he created the GQ Extravaganza fashion show and was the first one to bring Toys for Tots to Fort Wayne, he said.

Fundraisers were his passion as he raised money for the local NAACP and Cool Radio FM, among others. His best pals Derek Masterson and Ron Lee Collins helped in those endeavors.

Four or five years ago, he fought cancer twice, carcinoma and prostate. Now Ayers, who is retired, participates in a men's health meeting every third Wednesday at the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

“He's very kind with people,” Michael Ayers said. “He's always trying to do things to help out.”

His brother said Ayers “definitely gets discouraged, sometimes with other organizations as far as working together. In that case, he goes around them.”

Ayers called Joe Jordan, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, his mentor. Jordan said he helped Ayers get in touch with local philanthropies to help make his community events thrive.

“I've known Joe most of my adult life and gotten real close to him the last five or six years,” Jordan said. “He has a real community spirit, always willing to help anybody.”

He was impressed by Ayers as he battled cancer. “During most of that time, he was out trying to help other people,” Jordan said. “He has an amazing heart.”

Jordan said Ayers has a great sense of humor, too. “He wouldn't be my friend, if he didn't.”

When he's not hauling clothes and planning the next fundraiser with his firm, he likes to travel, his sister-in-law Delania Ayers said.

Anywhere there is music, entertainment and comedy shows, Ayers said he will visit different cities and takes a cruise once in a while.

His favorite place has to be Florida. “The ocean, water and somewhere I can just wear sandals,” he said.

“He's just a very caring, giving person who started out of humble beginnings” Delania Ayers said. When they were growing up in the Millbrook apartments close to Covington Road, their parents told them two things, she said.

“Always take care of themselves and others.”

