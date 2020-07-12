Mask wearers say they're being shamed

Christie Miller, a Fort Wayne resident, said she has felt singled out for wearing a mask in public.

“To be honest, I have felt shamed for it,” Miller said. “I overheard two women commenting on my family wearing masks when we entered a store. I couldn't make out exactly what they were saying but they were making a joke of it.”

Mask shaming refers to the feeling of being singled out or mocked for wearing a mask in public by those not wearing one.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear a mask in public and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Since the global pandemic was declared, more than 20 U.S. states, including California, Illinois and Kentucky, require residents to wear a mask in public. Indiana has not made it a requirement, but Marion and LaGrange are among the counties that have. Also, the mayor in Indianapolis made it a requirement for people there to wear masks in public indoor or outdoor spaces when social distancing is not possible for people not in the same household. That took effect Thursday.

Several states in the past few weeks have begun to see an uptick in coronavirus cases, which can cause serious respiratory problems and death, particularly in those with underlying medical conditions. But some people who contract the virus show no symptoms, yet are capable of transmitting it to others.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb this month announced a Mask Up advertising and social media campaign to encourage more people to wear masks. As of Friday, Indiana had 50,300 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Miller said she would support a statewide mask mandate.

“No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service. It's as simple as that,” she said.

Karen Hickman, etiquette and protocol consultant for Professional Courtesy LLC in Fort Wayne, said she wears a mask to be considerate of others.

“I think overall it's something that should be observed if it's being recommended by the CDC and the health authorities and officials,” she said.

Pamela Burns said she believes Indiana should have a mask mandate. The Fort Wayne resident was frustrated recently while at a car dealership in Fort Wayne when she noticed none of the employees were wearing masks.

“It just makes me crazy because if this reopening is going to work, people have to wear masks,” Burns said. “I understand businesses can't control whether a customer wears a mask or not, but I think they're just being incredibly foolish.”

Burns said she disagrees with people who believe wearing a mask interferes with their personal freedom.

“It's ridiculous because their personal freedom does not extend to giving me a virus that could potentially be fatal,” she said. “Now they're infringing on my rights to be alive and healthy and live through this pandemic. So I think it's very selfish.”

Kevin Jolas, a Fort Wayne resident, said he has also been mask shamed. But instead of being shamed for wearing a mask, he felt shamed for not wearing one.

Jolas said he has no problem complying with rules set by businesses about mask wearing, but does not believe Indiana should mandate masks.

Amber Bair agrees. The Caledonia, Michigan, resident is a part of the “Anti-Mask Oligarchy” Facebook group, which had nearly 645 members as of 5 p.m. Friday. There are several anti-mask groups on Facebook, the largest being “Anti Mask 2020,” with 1,200 members.

Despite CDC guidance, Bair doesn't think wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I don't wear a mask because I just don't believe that it's helping,” she said. “I don't think that it's actually stopping the virus. I think that it's a just a control thing to see who's a follower and who's not.”