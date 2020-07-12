Sunday, July 12, 2020 1:00 am
Meetings garnering comments
City Council sees leap from 13 to 1,400; abuse an issue
JIM CHAPMAN | The Journal Gazette
When the Fort Wayne City Council decided to simultaneously stream its meetings on Facebook and allow constituents to post comments, 13 remarks were registered during the April 28 meeting.
More than a month later, about 1,400 comments were posted during the June 9 council meeting. Most of the remarks in the 10 weeks since council went to this approach have been on-topic, but a few have been threatening. Some were later hidden from public view.
Residents could already watch the council on cable television channels 58 (Comcast) and 28 (Frontier) and online at www.cityoffortwayne.org/meetings.html. Officials decided to create more transparency during the coronavirus pandemic by streaming council meetings on Facebook, where viewers could simultaneously post comments.
Three council meetings in June followed local protests downtown in the aftermath of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.
City Clerk Lana Keesling said last week it's unclear whether Facebook streaming will continue when the pandemic ends.
“I don't want people to be threatened,” she said.
City Council Administrator Megan Flohr said there is a policy to keep the conversation civil, but a few personal attacks against council members were posted during the June 9 meeting.
More than 100 people were arrested locally during the first weekend of protests and several people have called for the Allen County prosecutor to drop the charges, particularly if they were misdemeanors, arguing that police overreacted to people exercising their basic rights.
On June 23, several comments posted during the council meeting threatened private individuals, Flohr said. And someone posted Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards' home address. The council had discussed charges against protesters arrested in late May. Richards, to the surprise of some, met protesters outside in her driveway five days after the council meeting and addressed questions and comments for more than an hour.
Flohr said she hid from public view the post with Richards' address and the posts that threatened private citizens. She did not remove anything else, including the posts that threatened council members.
“It's a gray area of providing people that platform, but you're responsible for that platform,” Flohr said.
Since the pandemic hit, not all council members have physically attended meetings. Some have been remotely linked by telephone, and the public has not been invited because of social distancing requirements.
Council President Tom Didier and Keesling said they don't follow the Facebook comments while the meetings are in progress. There is no central screen displaying the comments. Council members need their own laptops or phones to follow the online dialogue.
“I wouldn't mind it if there were no vulgarity involved in it,” Didier said of the Facebook comments. “There should be diplomacy involved.”
If he could, Didier said, he would “gavel” or stop the inappropriate comments, “but you can't do that on Facebook.” He said he relies on Flohr and others to alert him about certain posts.
Councilman Geoff Paddock, who has participated remotely by phone, said he doesn't follow the Facebook comments during meetings because the discussions require his attention.
“I think it's important we are concentrating on the issues before us,” Paddock said, adding he reviews the comments after the meeting.
Flohr said monitoring the comments is challenging given her other duties as council administrator. For now, she expects the new public platform to continue, she said.
“My hope is more people are engaged as more people see it,” she said.
At Fort Wayne Community Schools, officials typically do not block comments, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.
“While our Code of Conduct for engaging on our Facebook page does say off-topic or irrelevant content can be removed, most of the comments I've seen have not been out of bounds,” she said.
In addition to Facebook, the meetings are broadcast on cable channels 24 (Frontier) and 54 (Comcast) and the FWCS LTV YouTube channel.
Stockman said FWCS will likely continue broadcasting live on Facebook. “We usually have 150-200 people watching each meeting, which is far more than would normally attend in person,” she said.
jchapman@jg.net
Comments
A few of the 444 comments posted on Facebook during Fort Wayne City Council's last meeting June 23:
• “These elected officials are complacent and comfortable. We have to make them in comfortable to provoke change. It's like “friend” whose overstayed their welcome. We have to get them out.”
• “Games are for children, like the infant minds elected into office here. WE DEMAND CHANGE”
• “They don't fund education as such, but city council could divert funds from the police to the parks dept. who could do some amazing educational programs.”
• “Will the July 14th meeting be the beginning of citizens being allowed to attend sessions again?”
• “I love how many letters there are! They've been reading for almost an hour!”
• “Mayor Tom Henry we still want an apology!!”
• “can we talk about how the FWPD spent over $14k on tasers last year”
• “And how much they've spent on tear gas in the last year?”
At a glance
City Council
All or most of the nine City Council members are expected to physically meet in the same location Tuesday for the first time since March 10.
Some of the council members have been linked by phone during meetings since the coronavirus virus pandemic hit.
The public will not be allowed at the meeting because of social distancing requirements.
Governor press briefings
Rachel Hoffmeyer, press secretary for Gov. Eric Holcomb's office, said the governor has used Facebook live for years, streaming his State of the State address, bill signings, ceremonies, agenda rolls out and press briefings, including his weekly coronavirus updates.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story