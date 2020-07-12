Meetings garnering comments

When the Fort Wayne City Council decided to simultaneously stream its meetings on Facebook and allow constituents to post comments, 13 remarks were registered during the April 28 meeting.

More than a month later, about 1,400 comments were posted during the June 9 council meeting. Most of the remarks in the 10 weeks since council went to this approach have been on-topic, but a few have been threatening. Some were later hidden from public view.

Residents could already watch the council on cable television channels 58 (Comcast) and 28 (Frontier) and online at www.cityoffortwayne.org/meetings.html. Officials decided to create more transparency during the coronavirus pandemic by streaming council meetings on Facebook, where viewers could simultaneously post comments.

Three council meetings in June followed local protests downtown in the aftermath of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

City Clerk Lana Keesling said last week it's unclear whether Facebook streaming will continue when the pandemic ends.

“I don't want people to be threatened,” she said.

City Council Administrator Megan Flohr said there is a policy to keep the conversation civil, but a few personal attacks against council members were posted during the June 9 meeting.

More than 100 people were arrested locally during the first weekend of protests and several people have called for the Allen County prosecutor to drop the charges, particularly if they were misdemeanors, arguing that police overreacted to people exercising their basic rights.

On June 23, several comments posted during the council meeting threatened private individuals, Flohr said. And someone posted Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards' home address. The council had discussed charges against protesters arrested in late May. Richards, to the surprise of some, met protesters outside in her driveway five days after the council meeting and addressed questions and comments for more than an hour.

Flohr said she hid from public view the post with Richards' address and the posts that threatened private citizens. She did not remove anything else, including the posts that threatened council members.

“It's a gray area of providing people that platform, but you're responsible for that platform,” Flohr said.

Since the pandemic hit, not all council members have physically attended meetings. Some have been remotely linked by telephone, and the public has not been invited because of social distancing requirements.

Council President Tom Didier and Keesling said they don't follow the Facebook comments while the meetings are in progress. There is no central screen displaying the comments. Council members need their own laptops or phones to follow the online dialogue.

“I wouldn't mind it if there were no vulgarity involved in it,” Didier said of the Facebook comments. “There should be diplomacy involved.”

If he could, Didier said, he would “gavel” or stop the inappropriate comments, “but you can't do that on Facebook.” He said he relies on Flohr and others to alert him about certain posts.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, who has participated remotely by phone, said he doesn't follow the Facebook comments during meetings because the discussions require his attention.

“I think it's important we are concentrating on the issues before us,” Paddock said, adding he reviews the comments after the meeting.

Flohr said monitoring the comments is challenging given her other duties as council administrator. For now, she expects the new public platform to continue, she said.

“My hope is more people are engaged as more people see it,” she said.

At Fort Wayne Community Schools, officials typically do not block comments, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

“While our Code of Conduct for engaging on our Facebook page does say off-topic or irrelevant content can be removed, most of the comments I've seen have not been out of bounds,” she said.

In addition to Facebook, the meetings are broadcast on cable channels 24 (Frontier) and 54 (Comcast) and the FWCS LTV YouTube channel.

Stockman said FWCS will likely continue broadcasting live on Facebook. “We usually have 150-200 people watching each meeting, which is far more than would normally attend in person,” she said.

