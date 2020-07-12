Paddock hears concerns

Sam Nei has had enough.

He and fiancée Jessica Clark live on Third Street, near Wells Street, and each said Saturday that they've seen a steady stream of people doing drugs and passing out near the home they moved into in December.

Clark said she's been grabbed and threatened. She said she has seen people slumped over on benches and cars.

“You'll never see a kid out here playing because of the people we have out here,” Nei said.

He and Clark were among more than a dozen Bloomingdale Neighborhood residents who gathered Saturday morning at Wells Street Park to discuss concerns with City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th.

Paddock, who has represented the area that includes Bloomingdale since 2012 and won a third four-year term last year, was there to walk through the neighborhood with residents – something he said he does regularly to learn more about neighborhoods and interact with the people who live there. He was joined by police Capt. Paul J. Smith and Cindy Joyner, the city's director of community development.

Smith and Paddock each acknowledged the area has some problems, referring to residents' complaints about drug use and loitering. Both said solving the problems requires a combination of investment, help from the city and civic engagement.

“I'm not sure why it's happening,” said Smith, whose work area includes Bloomingdale. “People call the police, but we've got no place to put them. We need some type of long-term care for these people. They're not getting it here.”

Paddock said he's happy residents are engaged and said keys to improving the area include infrastructure upgrades such as street improvements. Code enforcement – often complaint-driven – also can help clean up neighborhoods, he said.

He said he would like to see police conduct bicycle and foot patrols in the area.

“If there's one block that's causing problems, we need to make sure that's addressed,” Paddock said.

Rick Kinney, who worked to renovate and revive the Clyde Theatre on Bluffton Road, owns a home in Bloomingdale and said he has and is invested in the area. Improving the neighborhood is a team effort, he said.

“I'm glad Geoff is down here,” Kinney said. “It's less what can Geoff do for us, it's what the rest of the city can do. It's a matter of getting involved. This is the biggest first step we can take.”

