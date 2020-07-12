Semi-annual clothes giveaway a chance to help

Joe Ayers' semi-annual free clothing giveaway is kind of a family affair.

While Ayers, a well-known community good Samaritan, is the man who collects the clothes and gets them washed before they are set out on tables, his family members, including brother Michael, sister-in-law Delania Ayers and niece Amber Ayers were a major help Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club to make sure the day went smoothly.

The youngest volunteer, Amber's son, Dvonte Collins, 8, swung into the opportunity like a trouper.

“He signed people in. He sanitized their hands and he helped unload the truck,” said Sharon Fondren, who volunteered with her friend, Lawana Griffin, members of the Divine Providence Baptist Church on South Calhoun Street.

Dvonte said he helped because he was bored, but maybe his enthusiasm had to do with a reward that grew from a promise of $3 to a nice $20 bill his uncle slipped him to show his appreciation.

“He's a good guy,” Amber Ayers said. Ayers estimated the event saw 200 families come through in the first couple of hours.

“We had so many waves,” Fondren said. “I think we had four waves.” That was a good three hours after the giveaway began around noon.

“A lot of people are saying thank you,” Delania Ayers said. “They're very grateful. Some even came back for seconds.”

One man who took away at least two large bags of clothing came back to clean up the parking lot, waving his hand at Ayers.

Ayers, who used to store the clothing that's donated year-round at his home, now rents two storage units for the giveaways that take place two to four times a year, scheduled to coincide with the seasons. The Wash House Laundry and Dry Cleaner has taken over the task of washing all the clothes, one of many corporations who also pitch in with snacks and other contributions.

This time, Ayers collected 75,000 pounds of clothes he transported to the Boys and Girls Club in a U-Haul truck. Snacks and bottles of water were provided along with plastic bags to package the clothes. People could go back for as much as they needed, Ayers said.

As long as people wore a mask, they were allowed under the tents, where the clothes and shoes were amassed.

Maryann Bunch found T-shirts and jeans she really liked as she browsed, but what seemed to make her the happiest was a pair of stonewashed jeans for a younger relative.

It was nice when she found tie-dye shirts, too, she said.

“I think it's a good thing,” said Bunch's aunt, Cindy Hartman, who patiently searched the table, comparing some items with her niece.

“With what's going on, a lot of people can't afford things,” Bunch said.

Ayers and his team will be giving away clothes again outside the old Kmart on South Anthony Boulevard on Saturday. And he said he's still taking donations.

