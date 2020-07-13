Mostly outdoor Harvester event still on for now

Ryan DuVall has kept quiet about the upcoming Harvester Homecoming for a reason.

During a year that has seen event calendars wiped clean because of the coronavirus pandemic, DuVall hasn't wanted to get anyone's hopes up about the festival only to cancel it.

But now it's less than three weeks away from the weekend celebrating International Harvester, and DuVall – Harvester Homecoming's founder – is confident it will happen, he said Sunday.

Considering the pandemic, DuVall said, he doesn't know whether the July 31-Aug. 2 event will replicate last year's inaugural turnout of more than 500 trucks and 10,000 people.

“In a lot of ways, it is just like doing a first-year show all over again,” said DuVall, who is also a Journal Gazette employee. “We might have less folks or we could even have more in terms of truck entries. Regardless, we are confident it will be a big event with plenty to see and do that everyone will enjoy.”

DuVall has consulted with the Allen County Health Department to ensure safety, he said.

The event, which is primarily an outdoor truck show, will feature a layout allowing for ample room between vehicles to reduce crowding on the old International Scout plant grounds, DuVall said. A similar strategy will be used for trucks displayed inside the Scout Park Conference Center, the former Scout factory and the engineering center, he added.

Other safety plans include placing sanitizer throughout the attractions, encouraging attendees to wear facial coverings inside buildings and providing the option of a mask-mandatory trolley tour, he said.

Organizers look forward to showing off the former International Harvester/Navistar engineering complex at 2911 Meyer Road, DuVall said. Posters will explain the significance of certain rooms, and vehicles and various items – some owned by former employees and collectors – will be on display.

DuVall has dreams to turn the engineering facility into a museum where fans of International Harvester could have their vehicles and memorabilia displayed.

“Not only could it be an International truck museum, it could be a place where people could relive the history of many of the companies that worked with International Harvester, such as Zollner Piston and Dana,” DuVall said.

But, for now, DuVall is focused on ensuring those planning to attend Harvester Homecoming get the experience they deserve.

“It has been very special to see how this event was embraced by the truck community last year,” he said, “and seeing people from all across the country clamoring to either come back or to come experience it all for the first time is amazing.”

