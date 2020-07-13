Pop-up market helps artists

Artist Jaden Rice's original plans for the weekend didn't include sitting under a tent along Fairfield Avenue, but she wasn't complaining Sunday about participating in a pop-up art fair.

The two-day Wayfarer Art Market gave Rice an opportunity to sell her paintings during what would have been the Three Rivers Festival kickoff weekend. Rice planned to have a booth at the festival, which was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea for the pop-up market wasn't born out of the health crisis, but event coordinator Dave Lough said it's possible the stay-at-home order pushed him to act on the idea he has sat on in recent years.

His initial Facebook post advertising the event “caught fire” and spread to people outside his personal network, Lough said.

About a dozen local artists, including those Lough hadn't met before the weekend, participated, he said.

Ryan Kinsey, a vendor with a booth inside 3414 Fairfield Ave., appreciated the exposure Lough gave artists.

“He's giving people a push,” Kinsey said. “So many voices need to be heard.”

Kinsey, whose prints included a mashup of Garfield and Bart Simpson, said the pop-up was his first opportunity to sell his art since the coronavirus shutdown.

A sign outside the storefront south of downtown alerted passersby to the temporary fair, which vendors said was supported well by the community.

“We're all stoked,” said Cami Yoder, who sold vintage accessories, clothes and jewelry.

Yoder, who operates under the name Avocado Shag Shop, was eager to help a shopper.

“It's worth a shot,” Yoder said, encouraging the purchase. “It's only $5.”

Lough is planning a fall event and hopes to find a venue, possibly Promenade Park, that would let him double or triple the number of participants, he said, acknowledging the Fairfield site south of downtown had limited space.

“Doing pop-ups like this is the best,” Yoder said.

asloboda@jg.net