Fort Wayne/ Allen County

FWCS sets times for online sign-ups

Parents of Fort Wayne Community Schools students are encouraged to register their children for the 2020-21 school year online at fwcs.info/myfwcs by noon Friday.

Families who do not register online will need to do drive-thru registration at their child's school July 23, 24 or 27. That option could result in long lines and wait times, a Monday news release said.

Parents attending the drive-thru registration will need to bring photo ID and two proofs of residency such as a utility bill, bank statement, mortgage or rental papers. New students will also need proof of age, such as a birth certificate, and immunization records.

Drive-thru registrations will be from 2 to 6 p.m. July 23; 8 a.m. to noon July 24; and 8 a.m. to noon July 27.

For families who face situations, such as homelessness, living with a family member or friend the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center, 230 E. Douglas Ave., will have drive-thru registration from 2 to 6 p.m. July 23; 8 a.m. to noon July 24; 8 a.m. to noon July 27; 2 to 6 p.m. July 28; and 8 a.m. to noon July 29.

Parkview opens center for children

A Parkview Pediatric Developmental Center has opened to help children and families manage developmental delays, including autism and other conditions, officials announced Monday.

The center, which opened Monday to serve patients from birth to age 18, is on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus at 11141 Parkview Plaza Drive, Suite 210, Fort Wayne.

Providers include a pediatric developmental physician, child psychologist, speech and occupational therapists, mental health therapist and nurse practitioners.

Services include occupational and speech therapy, mental health counseling, child psychology services, floor time therapy, additional testing and a neonatal intensive care unit follow-up clinic.

For more information, call 260-266-5400.

– Journal Gazette