City panel pushes ahead on 3 projects

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission advanced three projects Monday – a business and technology park across from Sweetwater Sound on U.S. 30; a new shell building at 8555 Aviation Drive; and a land purchase to advance riverfront development.

The agreements promise to make the city “even more competitive in attracting jobs and growing our economy,” said Nancy Townsend, the redevelopment director, adding they show the city is bouncing back from the COVID-19 economic shutdown.

The shell building, on 21 acres near Fort Wayne International Airport, will offer 150,000 square feet with up to 90,000 more possible.

The commission will participate by reimbursing the developer, GH Land Co. LLC, South Bend, for the interest on its construction loan until the building is bought or leased or for three years, whichever comes first. Payments will be capped at $1.2 million.

Dave Arnold, representing GH and Great Lakes Capital, told the commission the building fills a local need for industrial space between 150,000 and 200,000 square feet. Arnold was introduced as a prime mover behind last month's attraction of the last-mile Amazon warehouse, with its more than 100 jobs.

“We would like to do this again,” Arnold said.

The new project's location near the Amazon warehouse at 8610 Avionics Drive and Arnold's statement that the two agreements were identical led to speculation the projects might be connected, but that was not confirmed.

Investment in the new project was estimated at $6.8 million. Commission President Christopher Guerin and members Steve Corona, Nathan Hartman and Greg Leatherman voted for the agreement. Member Jason Arp, a member of Fort Wayne City Council, R-4th, voted against the agreement.

Both Arp and Hartman voted against an agreement with Michael Kinder & Sons, a Fort Wayne construction company, to both build a $3 million headquarters on part of the 150-acre site and construct $4.5 million in infrastructure for five additional “shovel-ready” industrial sites.

The sites will fill a need for smaller industrial sites of 40,000 to 60,000 square feet “because most companies can't wait a couple of years” to develop a site when their need for space is already present, said Joe Giant, the city's redevelopment manager.

When companies look at a site like the one across from Sweetwater Sound, “They see it as farmland – and as a big risk,” he said.

The company will be reimbursed for the infrastructure with revenue from an existing tax increment financing district plus from new development, Giant said. Even with the five additional sites, there will be land left, he said. The future surface of nearby Flaugh Road, which is gravel, remains under discussion, he added.

Hartman said he felt uncomfortable with the appearance that the city was helping a city company move its headquarters instead of attracting outside industry.

The company is now on South Decatur Road where “we're out of space,” said Zach Kessie, Kinder's vice president for business development.

In the commission's other action, a land-purchase agreement negotiated between Norfolk Southern railroad and Headwaters Junction in 2019 will be transferred to the commission. The land is about 71/2 acres along the north side of the St. Marys River, roughly from Degroff Street to the North River property.

Headwaters Junction is a plan for a railroad-themed attraction as part of riverfront development.

The purchase price is $520,000; $468,000 will come from local income tax revenue and must be approved by the City Council.

Townsend said the land would be used for public spaces, including access to the riverfront. But she said some land, combined with other parcels, could go for private development. Townsend said she could not rule out “large” development projects.

