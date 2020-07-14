City slips to 92nd in fitness index

When Anthony Juliano took over in January as Fort Wayne Trails board chairman, he knew he had some exploring to do.

An avid runner, he had traveled some of Fort Wayne's 120 miles of pathways. Not all, though.

“I set out to cover every mile of Fort Wayne trails,” Juliano said Monday.

It's an approach other residents should consider, according to a study being released today by the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Anthem Inc.

The 2020 American Fitness Index ranks Fort Wayne low nationwide in various categories of personal and public health, including percentage of people who are obese and whether residents have easy access to parks.

Researchers ranked the country's 100 largest cities, scoring them using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, surveys and other government statistics.

Fort Wayne ranks 92nd, down six spots from 2019. Arlington, Virginia, topped the list for the third straight year.

The number of local smokers – 23.5% – increased about 2 percentage points from 2019.

“I think we've got lots of room for improvement,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County health commissioner.

Indianapolis, the other Indiana city on the list, ranked 94th.

It's not all bad news, however, as researchers note all cities on the list improved in areas such as the rate of residents who exercise and whether parks are available within a 10-minute walk.

In 2019, 74.5% of Fort Wayne residents exercised, according to that year's report. More than 77% exercised in the past month this year, researchers found. There now are 3.3 park playgrounds within a 10-minute walk per 10,000 residents in Fort Wayne, up from 2.2 a year ago.

The city's low ranking mirrors findings from other studies that have shown poor health outcomes for Hoosiers and local residents. Released in 2018, the 2017 Gallup-Sharecare Wellbeing Index ranked Fort Wayne 153rd of 186 metropolitan areas.

Local health experts and researchers who worked on the Fitness Index study said Fort Wayne's downward slide on this year's report is not indicative of poorer performance.

“All the cities are getting better,” Sutter said. “It's not necessarily that we're getting worse, it's that they're improving, too.”

Sutter would like to speak to leaders of higher-ranked cities about what's being done there to improve.

NiCole Keith, president of the American College of Sports Medicine, said societal changes in health don't happen overnight. Instead, smaller changes such as individuals eating healthier and cities adding sidewalks or trails can lead to long-term improvements.

“It isn't just an amenity anymore,” Keith said of walkable areas within cities. “It's an opportunity to exercise without going to a gym.”

More people – 2%, according to this year's study – either walk or bike to work in Fort Wayne. That's up more than 10% from last year.

Juliano said the city's interconnected trail system makes that an attractive option for local workers.

“It's so easy to drive (in Fort Wayne) from Point A to Point B,” he said. “Because it's so easy to get around by car, people don't look for alternatives. Biking to work or walking to work is a much more pleasant experience.”

The report is available at americanfitnessindex.org.

