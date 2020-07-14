Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Meal distribution goes into August

Aging & In-Home Services will continue its COVID-19 nutrition program outreach – Grab n' Go Meals – through August.

The distributions are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or as long as supplies last. Meals can be picked up in the Parkview Field Silver Lot, 1301 Ewing St. Those interested should enter off Baker Street.

Attendees are asked not to arrive before 10 a.m. due to traffic concerns, a Monday news release said.

This event is a drive-thru service, and AIHS asks all attendees to remain in their vehicles during check-in and meal pickup.

Each person 60 and older will receive two prepackaged boxes of five shelf-stable meals at no charge. Aging & In-Home Services has served about 35,000 meals since beginning the program in April.

Grab n' Go meal distributions are planned for the following dates:

• Friday

• July 31

• Aug. 14

• Aug. 28

Individuals should have their photo ID and telephone number accessible upon check-in. No alternate pickup persons will be allowed – if you or your loved one is homebound, call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 260-469-3036 to set up Meals on Wheels/Home Delivered Meals.

Anyone who knows older adults who are at risk but might not be aware of Aging & In-Home Services can call 260-745-1200.

New Haven sets relief-loan plan

The New Haven City Council and Brightpoint Development Fund have partnered to offer relief loans, creating working capital for local small-business owners affected by COVID-19, Mayor Steve McMichael announced Monday.

“I am excited to be able to partner with Brightpoint to offer this loan product to New Haven businesses,” the mayor said in a statement.

New Haven businesses are eligible for loan funds up to $2,500 with a 3% interest rate.

Businesses interested in applying should submit a New Haven revolving loan application available at mybdf.org, along with the required documents listed on the website.

For additional help, call 260-423-3546, ext. 215, or email bdf@mybrightpoint.org.

Founded in 2010, the Brightpoint Development Fund provides affordable business loans, financial education and housing development services. The fund is a U.S. Small Business Administration micro lender and a U.S. Department of the Treasury Community Development Financial Institution.

