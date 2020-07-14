Greater Fort Wayne seeks diversity

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is adding and expanding programming to address racial concerns after collaborating with other niche interest groups amid increasing calls for corporate America to demonstrate more commitment to diversity.

“It's time to take action,” Greater Fort Wayne President and CEO John Urbahns said in a statement Monday. “We know this is only a starting point and we have a long way to go, but we are confident these initiatives will make a real impact in the business community and beyond.”

The collaboration includes Greater Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Black Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Fort Wayne Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and NewAllen Alliance, which represents communities in eastern Allen County.

Greater Fort Wayne said the discussions about expanding reach came before nationwide protests, including in Fort Wayne, after George Floyd died in late May while being restrained by Minneapolis police. Video of the Black man's death went viral, prompting an outcry and many companies to issue statements condemning racism and making pledges to push for more diversity and inclusion.

“We'd been talking for months (into last year) with the folks from the Black and Hispanic chambers, planning some activities around these issues – well before racial injustice was pushed back into the national spotlight,” said Dan Watson, Greater Fort Wayne's marketing director. “The last few months have just sped up the process and confirmed how important it is to take action.”

The four initiatives announced Monday are:

Webinar series. Experts will lead discussions on various topics including race in the workplace, HR policies, workplace environment and diversity training. The presentations will be designed for all Allen County business leaders, particularly those who do not have a diversity officer on staff.

Roundtable discussions: Guest experts will host group discussions with up to 10 CEOs or key leaders from local organizations, focusing on issues surrounding diversity and inclusion. Topics will include employment, legal issues, access to capital, health care, housing and education.

Leadership Fort Wayne expansion and enhancements: Greater Fort Wayne is raising funds to designate eight seats specifically for people from underrepresented backgrounds in the upcoming Leadership Fort Wayne class. The program's curriculum will also be expanded. For example, the “history of Fort Wayne” portion will be updated to include topics such as redlining and busing. The LFW application deadline is Aug. 7; applications are available at LeadershipFortWayne.com.

Bridge Program expansion: Established in 2019, the Bridge Program is designed to help entrepreneurs bridge the gap between startup and success. Last year's group of 15 startups included 10 businesses owned by people from underrepresented backgrounds. To build on the momentum, GFW Inc. has set a goal of adding 10 corporate sponsors to support additional entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds. Corporate leaders provide business advice and mentorship, as well as sponsoring their chosen startup's chamber dues, among other benefits.

Greater Fort Wayne announced Friday that it received an Excellence Award for the Bridge Program, the brainchild of Brenda Gerber Vincent, vice president of community and corporate impact for Greater Fort Wayne.

Along with the efforts announced Monday, other initiatives are being planned, Greater Fort Wayne said.

The Black Chamber of Commerce welcomes the additions. “These initiatives will help the participants see that our diversity strengthens us all,” said Clifford Clarke, the local Black Chamber of Commerce's board chairman.

Gerber Vincent agreed the efforts that started with discussions among local business groups months ago required acceleration with developments this year.

“It's way overdue,” she said through email.

Greater Fort Wayne said research shows the advantage of being inclusive. One McKinsey & Co. study shows companies with more diverse workforces are more likely to be profitable.”Diverse perspectives help companies minimize blind spots and make better decisions,” Gerber Vincent said.

“As a business community, we must be intentional about confronting the history of racism in our country and in our community,” she said. “We must do our part to lead the way toward a more equitable Allen County.”

