Headwaters Junction searching for new home

The prospect of the Headwaters Junction railroad attraction being stationed at Fort Wayne's North River property has vanished like steam from a locomotive.

Kelly Lynch, executive director of Headwaters Junction, said today the project has reached "a pivot" with the city's redevelopment commission's vote Monday to assume a 2019 Headwaters purchase agreement for 7.5 acres of Norfolk Southern railroad right-of-way.

Headwaters Junction officials supported the commission's action, but they will now have to find an alternative location, Lynch said. Details of that plan have yet to be worked out, he said.

City support for the Headwaters Junction North River plan had been lacking, Lynch said.

"I think the city envisions something different" than the project proposed, he said, adding the commission's action also means proposed steam train rides and other excursions linked to Headwaters Junction are on hold for now.

While acknowledging that the Monday's redevelopment commission action is a setback, Lynch said the agreement represents progress.

"I think for the first time we have a very clear commitment from the city to develop a regional attraction" linked to the city's railroad history, he said. "We're no longer out there alone."

City officials signaled a willingness to continue to work with the proposed railroad attraction's leaders in a statement issued Monday.

rsalter@jg.net