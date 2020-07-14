Indiana cities mandating masks

INDIANAPOLIS – More Indiana cities have decided to impose mask mandates as health officials reported Monday the state's most hospitalizations of people with coronavirus-related illnesses in almost a month.

West Lafayette's mayor announced Monday an immediate requirement that face coverings be worn inside all places of business open to the public, all city facilities, public transportation and high-density workplaces.

The order from Republican Mayor John Dennis cited the city's high population density and the upcoming return of Purdue University students as risks for spreading COVID-19.

A mask requirement announced by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is scheduled to take effect Wednesday.

Winnecke pointed to consecutive days of Vanderburgh County recording its highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections when he announced the mandate Friday.

Many people were wearing masks on their own, Winnecke said, “but the numbers show that more people need to.”

The true number of cases is likely far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Mask requirements are in place in Indianapolis and St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties in northern Indiana. Allen County officials don't mandate face masks.

Another 16 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,972 confirmed cases and 133 deaths Monday, the Allen County Department of Health said. Local officials have said they would continue to encourage residents follow the public health recommendation for wearing masks to limit the spread of the virus.

Starting this week, the state health department will be offering free testing in Kosciusko, Wells, Elkhart, Lake, Warrick, Brown, Henry, Marshall, Ohio/Switzerland, Perry and Tippecanoe counties. In addition, a mobile testing option will be available in Gibson County, with coverage extending to Knox and Sullivan counties. Counties were chosen based on their per capita case, testing and positivity rates, as well as the population of industry and agricultural workers and the current availability of local testing options.

Testing will start today in some locations; as details are finalized, locations will be added to the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Testing will be limited to 200 people per day at each site.

Most sites are expected to be in operation for two weeks, but all sites and emerging hot spots will be evaluated throughout the testing period.

Hospitals statewide had 764 coronavirus in-patients as of Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That is the most since June 19, but that number is about half the cases the state saw in much of April and early May. Hospitalizations had fallen to as low as 595 on June 26.

Deaths have continued to decline, with health officials adding two COVID-19 deaths Monday to the state's total of 2,762 confirmed or presumed coronavirus deaths since mid-March.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has declined to issue a mask mandate, but cited worries about possible increases in coronavirus cases across the state in deciding earlier this month to keep capacity limits in place for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues in place until at least Saturday.

The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.