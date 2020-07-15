4 interview to fill FWCS seat

Julia Hollingsworth, president of the Fort Wayne Community Schools board, Tuesday night jokingly called it “the hot seat.”

It was a chair in the center of the board room facing the six current board members, and it was taken for 30 minutes at a time by each of four candidates vying to fill the seat of a recently deceased board member.

Fort Wayne attorney Jordan Lebamoff, who represented District 4 on the city's south side, died March 8 at age 54, leaving the board to fill his spot through an appointment. The person selected will serve until 2022.

The four candidates – all women – were asked similar questions and stressed different aspects of their experience that would assist them in the job of helping run the state's largest public school system.

First up, Rohli Booker said she grew up in FWCS and now has her own children attending. She said she was grateful to participate in gifted programs “that enabled me to experience the world, things I would not have experienced if it had not been for that program.”

Booker has worked in social services and retail management and recently became an entrepreneur.

Her issues include fixing problems with transportation and classroom crowding. Continuing to improve students' academic achievement and adapting to COVID-19 are the schools' biggest future challenges, she said.

Elicia Peggins, an FWCS employee, said she would resign that part-time job if appointed to the board. She said she is a South Side High School graduate who has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice with a minor in business and professional writing and certification in paralegal studies.

Her experience includes working and advocating for children with disabilities, being a licensed foster parent and working six years as a probation officer in Marion County.

“What I hear from parents is that they wish we would provide better transparency, especially for special-education students and English-language learners,” she said.

Jenee Johnson, a former FWCS employee, now works training teachers and volunteers for Junior Achievement, a nonprofit group with a Fort Wayne affiliate that exposes students to financial realities and career opportunities.

She has experience as a substitute teacher and was the only candidate to include being known for her dancing, shown on the scoreboard at Komets' games, as a personal characteristic.

Johnson said she was proud of helping develop and distribute a video curriculum that could be used by teachers and parents in delivering Junior Achievement programming during COVID-19.

Holly Munoz told the board she was involved in several neighborhood associations and groups espousing city park improvements and “active transportation,” such as bicycling and walking.

That led board member Steve Corona to ask if she was too active already to fit in working on the board. Munoz said she had already discussed dropping off some boards if the opportunity to serve on the school board presents itself.

“I care more about the kids in my community more than anything else,” she said.

The 4th District is a majority-minority community, and three of the candidates – Booker, Peggins and Johnson – are Black. If one of the three is picked, she would be the only Black on the current board and the fifth woman.

The board will take its final vote at its July 27 meeting, Hollingsworth said.

rsalter@jg.net