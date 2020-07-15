Fort Wayne/Allen County

Retired general to speak at shrine

Retired Brig. Gen. Jim Bauerle of the Military Veterans Coalition of Indiana will share information Saturday about state legislation and proposed 2021 legislation for veterans.

Bauerle is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O'Day Road. More information is available at www.honoringforever.org.

Applicants sought for youth council

Mayor Tom Henry is seeking applicants for his Mayor's Youth Engagement Council for the 2020-21 school year.

The council's vision is to be a service learning group composed of youth members who will provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions, and working on projects. The program includes panel discussions, guest speakers, and the opportunity to be involved in a special event.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 6 and are available at www.cityoffortwayne.org/myec.html. An applicant must be a city resident and enrolled as a sophomore, junior or senior for the 2020-21 school year.

Fentanyl dealer gets 10-year term

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady sentenced Juan Sala to 121 months followed by eight years of supervised release. Sala was also ordered to forfeit $22,839.00 and pay $2,802.53 in restitution.

According to court documents, on May 30, 2019, Salas distributed over 40 grams of fentanyl. He has a 2010 conviction of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Hoosiers Feeding gets $5,000 grant

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said it was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Sledd Foundation through the PNC Charitable Trusts Grant Review Committee.

The money will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to pay for processing about 4,300 pounds of donated livestock – providing more than 17,000 meals through local hunger-relief agencies.

More than 880,000 people in Indiana are struggling with hunger and 274,000 of them are children, according to Feeding America. On average, a news release said, the cost of this donated meat is about $1.16 per pound, which is only 29 cents a meal.

– Journal Gazette