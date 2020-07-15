City OKs Creighton rezoning bid

A rezoning petition opposed by the Packard Area Planning Alliance was approved Tuesday by the Fort Wayne City Council after substantial discussion.

The petition sought to change about half an acre of land at 2802 and 2810 Indiana Ave. from single-family residential to multiple family. The properties are in the Creighton Home Neighborhood south of downtown Fort Wayne.

The petition was approved in a 6-2 vote with Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, abstaining. All nine City Council members attended Tuesday's meeting in person for the first time since early March. A proposal to require Fort Wayne police officers wear body cameras was introduced Tuesday and placed up for discussion July 28.

Opponents of the rezoning proposal say rezonings go against a neighborhood plan completed for the Packard Area Planning Alliance in 2005, which also identified areas for downzoning, or an effort to reduce neighborhood density.

“These two properties were part of a 73-parcel rezoning effort in 2007 to rezone the area to R1/Single Family residential,” a report from Department of Planning Services staff states.

During a May 27 public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, the petition was opposed by members of the Packard Area Planning Alliance and the West Rudisill Neighborhood Association.

The properties were downzoned to single-family residential in 2007, but were at some point grandfathered in, or granted status as a non-conforming use, said City Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large.

Ben Wahli, a Realtor representing property owner Jesus Ruiz, said Tuesday his client was unaware that the property was downzoned until he attempted to get financing for a new roof and other interior improvements but was denied.

Wahli said he stepped in to help with that effort but failed as well.

“The lenders did, in fact, turn us down. I did not find a lending path for him, which is how we ended up talking to the planning department,” Wahli said.

Kody Tinnel, president of the Packard Area Planning Alliance, told the council that the proposal is “perfectly counter to the recommendations” of the neighborhood's 2005 planning document.

“PAPA does not have many unanimous decisions, but this was one of those where all neighborhoods were in agreement,” he said.

Tinnel said the Planning Alliance doesn't want to discourage property owners from improving their buildings. The organization's opposition is not personal, he added.

“We look forward to hopefully seeing investment in this property, but this current path to get there just doesn't seem like the right approach,” Tinnel said.

The Plan Commission approved the rezoning in a 6-0 vote June 15, sending it to the City Council for final approval. Freistroffer is a member of the Plan Commission and originally voted in favor of the petition.

The Plan Commission's rationale, Freistroffer said, was that Ruiz did not intend to expand the buildings to accommodate more units but rather just wanted to finance upgrades.

But on Tuesday, Freistroffer said he changed his mind.

“We've got all these neighborhood presidents, we have a lot of people; ... everybody's against this, and I think we need to respect the neighbors that actually live in that neighborhood and actually experience that on a daily basis,” he said.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, represents the district where the properties are located. He also opposed the rezoning.

“I'm not unsympathetic to the fact that the applicant is seeking this to try to get some financing for improvements, but I'd like to think that perhaps there would be another way to go for that applicant to continue to be a good landlord and a good property owner,” he said.

Explaining his abstention, Jehl said he didn't like either solution: Deprive an owner of his property rights or renege on a previously established neighborhood policy.

“Considering our professionals, when asked about the policy question – and the fact that this is in dozens of places and affecting hundreds of properties – had no insights on how to address the situation, I wasn't going to set bad precedent on one evening and on one property,” he said.

