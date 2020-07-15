Glenbrook's Penney store escapes closure round

J.C. Penney Co. today announced plans to close 152 stores to strengthen the company, which is now in bankruptcy reorganization.

The local store in Glenbrook Square is not on the closure list, which includes eight Indiana locations. The Defiance, Ohio, store in Northtowne Mall is among those scheduled to close.

"Today's announcement follows a lengthy, structured and thoughtful decision-making process. In connection with this organizational realignment, the company will reduce its workforce by approximately 1,000 corporate, field management and international positions," the Texas-based retailer said in a news release.

Jill Soltau, JCPenney's CEO said the company is committed to supporting the workers losing jobs. The company will pay severance to eligible employees, pay for unused time off and offer outplacement support.

"Each of these associates has made valuable contributions to the legacy of JCPenney, and we are truly grateful for their service," Soltau said in a statement. "These decisions are always extremely difficult, and I would like to thank these associates for their hard work and dedication."

