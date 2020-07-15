Report: Video backs protester's account

An investigation by the Washington Post contradicts statements from local police about the circumstances under which a Fort Wayne protester lost an eye after being struck by a tear gas canister fired by an officer.

Balin Brake, 21, was with other demonstrators about 5:15 p.m. May 30 near the Allen County Courthouse downtown when he was struck in the right eye.

In a statement the next day, Fort Wayne Police Department spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said the individual involved had bent over to pick up a canister to throw it back at officers when another canister was fired and skipped across the pavement, hitting him. Brake was not named in the statement, but police said at the time “we do believe it to be the same person many of you are inquiring about.”

“There was no deliberate deployment of gas to any person's head,” the statement said.

Post reporters Meg Kelly, Joyce Sohyun Lee and Jon Swaine dispute the account in a more than 15-minute video posted Tuesday to the newspaper's website. In it, a man identified as Brake is shown with his hands up and moving away from officers when he is struck.

A canister can be seen traveling toward him.

“It does not appear to skip or bounce,” the narrator says. “He is not bending over, and no canister is visible within reaching distance.”

Brake's injury is among several suffered by protesters around the country whose experiences are highlighted by the Post in the video. The reporters found at least 12 people lost vision in one eye when police across several states and cities used tear gas, bean bags and rubber bullets during protests May 28 to June 6. Eight people suffered eye injuries May 30, according to their report.

Rosales-Scatena said she was aware of the video but couldn't comment, citing litigation.

More than a dozen protesters have sued the city and Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux over the police response, but Brake said Tuesday he has not filed a lawsuit.

“That doesn't mean things aren't being filed,” he said.

Brake, who told Post reporters he suffered four fractures and two cuts to his face, has said several times since his injury he did not bend down to pick up a canister.

“I've always known the truth,” he said. “To an extent, I do feel vindicated (by the video).”

mleblanc@jg.net

To view the Washington Post video referenced above, click the link below.

Washington Post: Partially blinded by police